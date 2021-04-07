OWOSSO — Chesaning swept all four doubles matches from Owosso in a 7-1 victory Tuesday.
Chesaning’s doubles teams all won in straight sets. Winning for the Indians were Karissa Ferry and Kate Lewis; Kylie Morse and Avery Butcher; Kaitlyn Ferrar and Mary Irland; and Alexia Mugute and Alexis Brown.
Meghan Florian, Andee Hosner and Halee Vance of Chesaning won at first, second and fourth singles, respectively. All were victorious in straight sets. Owosso’s Ellie Feldpausch picked up the Trojans’ lone win with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles over Caitlyn Gasper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.