Way back in Week 2, fellow picks prognostictor Josh Champlin turned in a perfect 12-0 week.
He was really excited about it, and it helped him maintain the lead for the next two rounds.
It’s now Week 8 and Josh is, fittingly, eight games out of first.
I keep telling these kids it’s a marathon, not a sprint. They never listen.
His stumbles have allowed me to regain the lead for the first time since after Week 1, when I was tied with three others at 9-3. Thanks to doing much better against the spread recently, I’ve even put a couple games between myself and defending champ Jerome Murphy.
But — and it’s hard to believe with the regular season’s end nearing — we’ve still got six weeks left. Two games can be erased pretty quickly.
Especially if you tank a week, like Brad Minor did, and go 6-6. But I digress.
Holly (2-5) at Owosso (1-6)
Holly picked up its first Flint Metro League win of the year last week by drubbing Swartz Creek 37-7. Owosso has definitely left a couple victories on the table, losing two one-point games to Swartz Creek and Lake Fenton. While the Trojans have played better in recent contests, I don’t see them getting past the Bronchos tonight. I like their chances better against Stockbridge next week to get a second victory. Pick: Holly.
Linden (2-5) at Corunna (2-5)
Linden is a deceptive 2-5. The Eagles have lost four one-possession games against Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (27-19) Goodrich (12-7), Flushing (42-35) and Fenton (24-21). Linden’s two victories against Holly and Swartz Creek were both blowouts as well — you easily make a case for them being a one or two-loss team. Corunna’s found its offense lately, but the Cavaliers are going to need a lot of firepower to win this one. Pick: Linden.
Ovid-Elsie (3-4) at Durand (3-4)
Even if one of these two wins out, it’s difficult seeing either get into the playoffs at 5-4. Ovid-Elsie would probably have the better shot of the two if that’s the case, as the Marauders have a Week 9 game against Class B Corunna, which would be worth more playoff points than Durand’s season finale against Class C Burton Bendle. The Marauders nearly rode Cooper Beard to an upset of Byron last time out; I’m hoping he carries me to a correct selection here. Pick: Ovid-Elsie.
Mt. Morris (3-4) at Chesaning (2-5)
The wheels on the team fall off, off, off. Chesaning had a promising 2-0 start, but imploded in the second half Sept. 20 against Ovid-Elsie and have never been the same since. If Chesaning had been competitive in the midst of this five-game losing streak I’d probably take them in this even-ish matchup — problem is, they haven’t been. Pick: Mt. Morris.
Montrose (6-1) at Byron (5-2)
Byron’s playoff points situation is pretty strong with victories over four Class B schools, so the Eagles will probably get into the playoffs regardless of what happens in the next two games. I think Montrose has a little more firepower, but Byron QB Jack Selon has been ripping up opposing defenses lately — he’s run for 945 yards over the last four games alone. Even if the Eagles lose, Flint Beecher is up next and the Bucs’ four wins have come against teams with a combined three victories. I like Byron’s chances to at least get to 6-3. Pick: Montrose.
Holton (1-6) at Perry (3-4)
Yet again, Perry is going to have to wonder what could have been. The Ramblers were 3-3 with a favorable closing schedule before a loss to a one-win Stockbridge team derailed any playoff plans. It seems like this happens every year. Their playoff point total is pretty low and they close against two Class C clubs, so it’s hard to see the Ramblers accumulating enough points to sneak into the Division 5 or 6 field at 5-4. Holton, which had to forfeit Sept. 27 due to injuries, seems like a decent chance for a bounce back, though. Pick: Perry.
Laingsburg (5-2) at Bath (3-4)
I’ve been really impressed with Laingsburg quarterback Doug Matthews this season. The Perry transfer has thrown for 1,167 yards and 14 touchdowns against just four interceptions and has put his new team on the cusp of a playoff berth. Bath has come on lately, winning its last three after an 0-4 start. I think the Wolfpack to clinch here with a good Hemlock team on the horizon in Week 9. Pick: Laingsburg.
Crystal Falls Forest Park (5-2) vs. Morrice (7-0) at Pickford
This game was scheduled last-minute, as Morrice’s original opponent, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, only had seven of its 19 players at Tuesday’s practice. Crystal Falls’ only two losses have come to the Nos. 2-and 4-ranked teams in the eight-man state poll, Powers North Central and 2018 runner-up Pickford. The Orioles makes it a clean sweep. Pick: Morrice.
Fenton (6-1) at Goodrich (6-1)
Winless LakeVille announced Tuesday it was forfeiting to top-ranked New Lothrop, so we’re picking this in its place. This matchup of Flint Metro League champions — Goodrich in the Stars Division and Fenton in the Stripes — could be the best of this week’s high school slate. Playing in the bigger-school tier of the Metro, Fenton is easily the best team the Martians have faced outside of Flint Powers in Week 1. Pick: Fenton.
No. 16 Michigan at Penn State (-8.5)
Michigan’s two games since routing Rutgers have not exactly inspired confidence. The offense struggled against Iowa, then the defense almost blew a 28-0 lead at Illinois. Penn State wasn’t particularly impressive against Iowa either, so expect a defensive struggle Saturday. Saquon Barkley ran roughshod over the Wolverines the last time these two played in Happy Valley, but Penn State does not have anyone like that on the roster this time, so I’ll take Michigan — only because it can’t afford a loss … Michigan 21, Penn State 20.
Western Michigan (-9.5) at Eastern Michigan
No MSU game this week, so we’ll give the directional schools some more love. Eastern has flopped since its Week 2 victory at Illinois, getting blown out in Mt. Pleasant by Central Michigan and needing a walk-off blocked punt to just beat Central Connecticut State at home. Western seems to have regressed back to the mean post-P.J. Fleck: the Broncos are just an above-aveage mid-major program for now. They’ll beat up on schools of similar stature, like EMU … Western Michigan 34, Eastern Michigan 20.
Vikings at Lions (even)
Where to even begin? No, you can’t kick five field goals and expect to win against Aaron Rodgers. You also cannot deny the two phantom hands-to-the-face calls on Trey Flowers in the Lions’ 23-22 loss Monday to the Packers didn’t have a direct effect on the outcome. The Lions have played nice for the most part in their public comments about the officiating — and maybe that’s part of why this continually happens to this franchise. Go ballistic on the bad calls and take a fine. Maybe you’ll stir something up that can no longer be ignored. The silver lining is the national media is talking about what Lions fans have known for years.
Anyway, Kirk Cousins is coming on of late for the Vikings, but I think the Lions will be especially angry after their latest debacle … Lions 24, Vikings 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.