DAVISBURG — Senior Olivia Krejci ran second in 20 minutes, 27.6 seconds and the Byron girls won the DIvision 4 championship at Saturday’s 52nd annual Holly/Duane Raffin Festival of Races.
Ellie Kendell of Royal Oak Shrine scampered first in 19:07.0.
However the Eagles won the team crown with 49 points as Saugatuck placed second (107), Jackson Lumen Christi ran third (122) and Sanford-Meridian and Bad Axe ran fourth and fifth, respectively.
Allissa Ash ran third for Byron in 20:39.7. Emily Williams ran 16th (22:38.7). Byron’s Kaitlyn Hankins was 47th (24:17.4), Julia Lane ran 59th (24:56.7) and Becky Marvin ran 68th (25:13.4).
The Byron boys placed 14th with 384 points. Hubert Ash ran 38th (18:59.2) while Elisha Huggins ran 46th (19:15.1).
Morrice boys 2nd in Division 5
DAVISBURG — The Morrice boys finished second in Division 5 race at Saturday’s Holly/Duane Raffin Festival of Races.
The Orioles scored 75 points while Webberville was first at 73. Deckerville was third at 125.
Caleb Rivers placed second overall in 17 minutes, 17.3 seconds. Teammates Hizuru Scribner (11th, 18:41.7), Aiden Campbell (13th, 18:56.6), Chandler Iler (22nd, 19:25.7) and Owen Doerner (26th, 19:30.9) rounded out Morrice’s scoring. The Orioles scored 68 points while Webberville was second (85), Hillsdale Academy third (98) and Deckerville fourth (100).
The Morrice girls finished 10th overall.
Josie Howard finished 21st in 23:08 and teammate Lillie Corbat ran 31st in 23:48.7.
Maisie Campbell ran 51st in 25:58.
