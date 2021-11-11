CORUNNA — Z92.5 The Castle will broadcast the Corunna-Marine City regional championship game Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at East China School District Stadium. Ted Fattal will be on play-by-play, with Joe Smith filling in for Bart Matthews on commentary.
Corunna (7-4) won its district last week by beating Armada 20-8. Marine City (11-0) beat Dundee 49-6.
