BYRON — Byron’s 2-3 zone gave New Lothrop some fits in the early going of Friday night’s contest, but the Hornets righted the ship and so did senior guard Ty Kohlmann.
Kohlmann, held to three points in the first quarter as Byron built a 16-12 lead, exploded with 42 points, with seven made 3-pointers as New Lothrop cruised to a 66-45 victory. The Hornets’s Ryan Heslip scored eight points while Greg Henderson scored five.
New Lothrop improved to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the Mid-Michigan Activites Conference.
Byron’s high scorers, Glen L’Esperance and Trevor Ritter, couldn’t come close to matching Kohlmann’s pace. They finished with nine apiece as the Eagles fell to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in conference play.
Ritter had 11 rebounds, three steals and one block while Ritter had seven rebounds and two blocks. Jalen Branch added eight points and three blocks and Owen Thomas scored seven points.
Kohlmann came within three points of his career-best, set when he tied New Lothrop’s single-game record with a 45-point effort earlier this winter.
Kohlmann said that Byron made things uncomfortable for the Hornets early, but New Lothrop eventually got habituated.
“I think we were trying to force things a little bit too much, I was forcing some shots,” Kohlmann said. “In the second half, especially, we started moving the ball and we got into a different set. They were in a 2-3 zone and it was extended. We switched to a 1-3-1 and that sped the game up a little bit. It gave us more possessions and more transitions.”
An 18-6 run in the second quarter gave New Lothrop a 30-22 halftime lead, which swelled to 46-31 after three quarters. Kohlmann 11 points in the second quarter while Heslip scored five points in the second quarter spurt. Henderson also scored five points in the first half.
Kohlmann dropped in 11 more points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth quarter. He had five of his 3-pointers in the second half including three in the fourth quarter.
New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said that good defense, along with Kohlmann’s offensive leadership, quelled the early storm.
“Byron came out very aggressive early and we struggled offensively,” Simons said. “It took us a while but we really picked up our defensive pressure in the second quarter and got some key steals that led to easy baskets at the other end that really changed the momentum.”
Added the coach, “Ty had another outstanding shooting performance and helped lead the way with his scoring … Jaden (Curry) and Greg (Henderson) got some big rebounds and our bench gave us some big minutes tonight that keyed the win. Everyone contributed tonight and it was a solid win.”
Byron coach Matt Brown said that his team missed some easy shots that would have made the game much closer. He said the final point margin was not indicative of how his team played.
“I thought we played physical and we did a lot of what we wanted to do,” Brown said. “It was a pretty good game for most of it. We ran a high 2-3 zone and it worked pretty well. I think what kind of happened was we couldn’t make a layup. We had some pretty good shots, they just weren’t falling.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Jaden Curry 1 0-2 2, Greg Henderson 2 1-2 5, Ty Kohlmann 12 11-12 42, Ethan Birchmeier 1 0-0 2, Jayden Martinez 0 1-2 1, Alex Henige 1 1-4 4, Ryan Heslip 2 1-2 8, Nick Barnette 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 15-22 66.
BYRON SCORING: Jalen Branch 3 2-7 8, Trevor Ritter 4 1-2 9, Glen L’Esperance 4 1-2 9, Nathan Erdman 2 0-0 5, Owen Thomas 3 0-0 7, Reece Arndt 0 2-6 2, Jackson Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Will King 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 5-17 45.
