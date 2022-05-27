College Notes has finally worked through its backlog, and is now ready to resume its role as a semi-up-to-date roundup … just in time for summer.
But this may not be the last edition before another hiatus. At present, there’s still one softball star keeping the Argus-area alumnus torch alive in the postseason.
SOFTBALL
Alicia McConnell, Oakland Community College (Perry) — The alluded-to torch-bearer helped her Raiders to a three-game romp through the NJCAA Great Lakes District B softball championships since we last checked in on her May 11.
In OCC’s first game vs. Mott, McConnell started at catcher and drew three walks, but failed to score as the Raiders won 12-4. She started at first base and went 1-for-2 as Oakland beat Macomb Community College in the team’s second game. She saved her best for the championship game, going 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Raiders downed Macomb again, 8-2, to seal the district title.
Now OCC is in Oxford, Alabama, competing in the NJCAA Division II National Championship Tournament. The Raiders dropped their opener to Louisburg on Monday, 10-5, despite another two-run homer by McConnell, but they’re still alive and were scheduled to play Illinois Central at noon today.
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green State (Byron) — When last we looked at L’Esperance, the ex-Eagle was flirting with establishing herself, at least temporarily, as the Falcons’ career batting average leader. At .366, she was just a smidge behind current record-holder Gina Rango’s .367 mark.
A 2-for-4 day against Miami of Ohio in BGSU’s Mid-American Conference Tournament opener on May 12 did bump L’Esperance into a tie with Rango for a hot second, but she proceeded to go 7-for-27 (.259) in the Falcons’ remaining seven contests, as they were eliminated from first the MAC tourney (with two losses to Miami, 4-1 and 11-0) and then the softball version of the NIT (with losses to Virginia and Kansas, 10-2 and 8-3)
Despite failing to dethrone Rango, and not having as much postseason success as she may have wanted, L’Esperance still finished the season with a .374 average, 32 steals and zero errors in 104 chances in the field, helping the Falcons to a 34-21 record.
Hannah Hollister, Grand Valley State (Corunna) — Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference runner-up GVSU tore through the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional May 12-14, beating Ohio Dominican, top-seeded host Indianapolis, and Findlay; 1-0, 7-0 and 15-0, respectively.
The Lakers’ reward was to graduate to the Midwest Super Regional in Evansville, where they promptly dropped two games to Southern Indiana to get bounced from the postseason.
Hollister appeared in GVSU’s win over Ohio Dominican and first loss to Southern Indiana as a pinch-runner, scoring in the latter game. She started as the “designated player” in the Lakers win over Indianapolis, walking twice. She finished the year with a .290 batting average. GVSU ends at 43-8.
Kara Mahoney, Lansing Community College (Laingsburg) — LCC’s season ended in the NJCAA Great Lakes District A Championships May 14. The Stars won games against Edison State and Muskegon —11-3 and 6-2 —but lost twice to Jackson College (4-3, 8-0) to end their season at 27-21.
Mahoney started all four games at first base. She had a monster game against Edison State, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs. She had another two-RBI game against Muskegon, but in two games against Jackson she went just 1-for-5. Mahoney’s final stat line included a .357 average and 12 home runs.
Julia Bishop, Mott Community College (Chesaning) — Mott was, of course, in Oakland’s NJCAA district, and seeing as the Raiders were the ones to make it out alive, it’s obviously where the Bears’ season ended. They beat Schoolcraft twice — 11-1 and 9-6 — but lost to Macomb (5-0) in addition to OCC, finishing the year at 24-23.
Bishop started all four postseason games at catcher for Mott. She only went 1-for-10, but did get on base a couple of other times and scored two runs. Her season batting average was .346.
Taylor Gross, Mott Community College (Chesaning) — Gross pitched in both of Mott’s district losses. She came on in relief vs. Oakland and tossed 31/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk, while striking out one.
Against Macomb, she started and took the loss, going three innings and giving up five runs on five hits and two walks.
Her final season line: An 8-10 record with a 5.00 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 1102/3 innings.
Brooke Hemker, Mott Community College (Owosso) — Hemker appeared in three of Mott’s district games, playing second base, but not batting vs. Oakland and in the second Schoolcraft game. She pinch-hit vs. Macomb. She hit .244 in limited at-bats this season.
Jessica Eva, Alma College (Morrice) — Alma played in four NCAA Division III tournament games in Decatur, Illinois, May 13-15.
The Scots lost their opener to Illinois College, 4-0 on Day 1 of the tourney, but managed to win a rematch on Day 2, 3-1. Alma also took down Ohio Northern, 4-1. A Day 3 loss to Millikin eliminated the team from contention, however, ending their season at 27-15.
Eva appeared in all four games, appearing in the field — specifically left — in each, but only batting in three. She did not collect a hit in five at-bats, finishing the season with a .255 batting average.
BASEBALL
Keith Veale, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Owosso) — Veale was handed his 10th conference coach of the year award earlier this month after leading his squad to its first regular-season Crossroads League title since 2015. MVNU couldn’t make good on its No. 1 seed in the Crossroads League Tournament, however, winning three games (vs. Bethel, Indiana Wesleyan and Marian) but losing two (to Saint Francis and Huntington) to miss out on unifying the regular and postseason crowns.
In the NAIA National Championships MVNU alternated wins and losses, beating Madonna University (9-6) and losing to Tennessee Wesleyan (11-8), before beating Madonna again (12-11 in 10 innings) and losing to the University of the Cumberlands, 19-6, to fall out of the tournament.
Veale and his charges ended the season at 39-19.
Craig Rainey, Adrian College (Owosso) — Coach Rainey may have won his 750th game in 2021, but it was undeniably a down year for Adrian Baseball.
Not only did the Bulldogs not to win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association for the first time in over a decade, they almost fell below .500, finishing the year at 21-20 after two quick losses to Kalamazoo and Calvin in the MIAA Tournament on May 11 and 12.
