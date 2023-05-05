Laingsburg

Laingsburg's Dom Garcia (5) is congratulated by teammate Elliott Wilsey, holding a bat, after Garcia lined a two-out, two-strike walk-off single that scored Wilsey in the bottom of the ninth inning during a 6-5 victory over visiting Pewamo-Westphalia Thursday. Wilsey had opened the frame with a double. Garcia was also the winning pitcher in relief. Laingsburg led 5-2 in Game 2 after 4 complete innings in a game that was suspended due to darkness. It will be completed if it has a bearing on deciding the Central Michigan Activities Conference championship. Not counting the nightcap, Laingsburg improved to 13-2 overall and 4-1 in the CMAC. P-W stands 9-2 overall and 3-2 in league play.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

LAINGSBURG — Sophomore Dom Garcia’s two-out, two-strike single in the bottom of the ninth drove in Elliott Wilsey with the game-winning run as Laingsburg outlasted Pewamo-Westphalia, 6-5, in a Game 1 walk-off baseball victory Thursday.

Game 2 was suspended after four complete innings due to darkness with Laingsburg leading 5-2.

