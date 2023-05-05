LAINGSBURG — Sophomore Dom Garcia’s two-out, two-strike single in the bottom of the ninth drove in Elliott Wilsey with the game-winning run as Laingsburg outlasted Pewamo-Westphalia, 6-5, in a Game 1 walk-off baseball victory Thursday.
Game 2 was suspended after four complete innings due to darkness with Laingsburg leading 5-2.
Laingsburg, Fowler, Pewamo-Westphalia and Portland St. Patrick all were tied atop the Central Michigan Activities Conference standings heading into Thursday’s action. The dramatic nine-inning victory lifted Laingsburg to 13-2 overall and 4-1 in the CMAC. The Pirates fell to 9-2 and 3-2. P-W was ranked No. 8 in the state in Division 3 while Laingsburg was ranked No. 12 by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Wilsey had opened the ninth with a long double to left field and advanced to third on Nick Regan’s sacrifice bunt. After a strikeout, the left-handed hitting Garcia lined a base hit up the middle before being mobbed by teammates. The Wolfpack lead-off man batted 3-for-5 in the game.
Garcia, also the winning pitcher in relief, saved himself from going to the mound in the 10th. The southpaw did not allow a run or a hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief. He struck out two and walked two.
Garcia was able to end the game in the ninth with his walk-off hit. Wilsey was on third with two outs.
“I had a lot of confidence and the guys had a lot of confidence in me,” Garcia said. “So when I went up there, it was pretty easy to go up there.”
Wilsey said he was able to go to leftfield with the pitch and hit it with authority.
“I had been struggling thus far but I’ve been trying to pick up my teammates,” Wilsey said. “And then, I remembered something my coach said. That baseball is a game of failures and it makes the successes sweeter. And so I got in there and looked for the ball, saw it and hit it.”
Ty Randall started and worked the first 6 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs on five hits with nine strikeouts. Randall, however, hit six batters while walking one. Randall said it was far from his best pitching performance but yet the team’s performance trumped any mistakes that were made.
“I felt good but halfway through, my slider, it wasn’t spinning as much as it was,” Randall said. “Six hit by pitches is not good but these guys have my back every time.”
“It was a total team win,” said Laingsburg coach Todd Randall. “We rode the roller coaster and I did too. Dom came through for us and for a sophomore he has grown tremendously in a short period of time. We played great defense and we had timely hits. There was a four-way tie at the top (of the CMAC) with us, P-W, Fowler and St. Pats.”
Pewamo-Westphalia’s starter Gabe Miller, a left-hander, worked the first eight innings, permitting six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk and one hit batter. Righthander Trey Nurenberg came on in the ninth and took the loss. He worked 2/3 of an inning and gave up one run and two hits with one strikeout.
The game was scoreless through four innings but P-W struck for two runs in the top of the fifth with Blake Birchmeier leveling a run-scoring single and Nate Simon driving in another with a bunt.
Laingsburg then rallied for five runs in the last of the fifth. Wilsey opened the rally being hit by a pitch. Nick Regan lined a run-scoring single. Dom Garcia laid down a bunt single. Emillo Garcia lined a run-scoring single and Cameron Ballard had a run-scoring single.
The Pirates tied the score at 5-apiece with three runs in the sixth. Birchmeier’s two-run single was the big hit. The Pirates were aided by two hits in the frame, along with a walk and two hit-batsmen.
In Game 2, Garcia pitched the first 3 2/3 innings of the nightcap, allowing two hits and two runs with two walks. Regan came on in relief and got the final out in the fourth.
Regan had two hits while Hayden Johnston had a two-run double and Kyle Thelen smashed a run-scoring double and Ty Randall had a run-scoring single. Dom Garcia and Emillio Garcia also hit safely with Randall delivering a diving catch at shortstop that saved at least one run from scoring.
Grant Pohl was the starter for P-W.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.