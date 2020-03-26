LANSING — Golf courses will be closing after all under Gov. Gretchen Whtimer’s “stay safe, stay home” order that was issued Monday requiring all non-essential businesses to close for the next three weeks due to the coronavirus.
The state government clarified its position today, saying that opening a golf course “does not fall under the designation of critical infrastructure.”
Golf courses are also not allowed to designate their employees as critical infrastructure workers and authorize them to come to work.
Golf was initially spared last week when Whitmer issued an executive order that prohibited bars, restaurants and other places of “public accommodation” statewide from offering “food or beverage for on-premises consumption.” But the new order, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday, directs residents to “remain at home or in their place of residence to the maximum extent feasible” and expires April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
The order allows for recreational activity, such as “walking, hiking, running, cycling, or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least 6 feet from people from outside the individual’s household.”
