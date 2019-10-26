ELSIE — In a game that featured two teams that will not be going to the playoffs, Ovid-Elsie and Corunna still put on a show.
The two teams combined for 948 yards of offense and 85 points as the Marauders ended up winning 43-42 in a season finale that featured a myriad of big-play touchdowns and three standout rushers.
Ovid-Elsie’s Shane Loynes, a senior halfback, rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries. Loynes reached paydirt on runs of 7, 6 and 73 yards. Teammate Cooper Beard, a senior fullback, had 137 yards and two TDs on 25 carries for the Marauders (4-5).
“I haven’t been a part of that much scoring in a long time,” O-E coach Travis Long said.
Corunna’s big playmaker was senior slotback Fisher Morris, who finished with 187 yards and three TDs on just four carries — he scored on runs of 63, 73 and 35 yards. Cavalier quarterback Peyton Norton completed 7 of 9 passes for 144 yards and one TD, a 67-yarder to Wyatt Crego.
Corunna (2-7) pulled to within 43-42 on Nick Yarmuth’s 56-yard scoring run and Peyton Norton’s two-point conversion pass to a diving Nick Steinacker with 3:26 left in regulation.
The Cavs then tried an onside kick, but Justin Moore of Ovid-Elsie caught it on the Marauders’ 45. O-E then slowly moved downfield and ultimately ran out the clock following Loynes first-down slide to the Corunna 15.
Ovid-Elsie’s 1-2 running punch of Loynes and Cooper Beard paid off in the final drive as each delivered key runs to eat up the clock. Long instructed his team not to score and to keep moving the football.
“If we’d scored, we’d have to kick to them,” Long said. “And Corunna was scoring at will in the second half, it seemed.”
“We had a feeling that they were going to let us score,” Beard said. “And he told us just to slide down. We just had to keep going. Every time they scored we had to bounce back.”
Loynes was holding back some tears and, like most of the Marauders, stayed on the field long after it was over, savoring his last night on his home grass.
“Knowing it was going to be my last game, I just wanted to do whatever I could to help this team the best I could,” Loynes said.
For Corunna head coach Kyle Robinson, it was a game in which his Cavaliers gave their all and came up a little short. He said the key stat was time of possession — which Ovid-Elsie dominated 31:35 to 15:12.
Robinson said that Morris’ performance was magical.
“He saved his swan song for the best ever,” Robinson said. “He’s a tremendous athlete who can really make things happen when he touches the ball. We tried to create several ways for him to get it …. But we just couldn’t get the ball back (in the final minutes).”
Morris, like several other Corunna seniors, was very emotional after the game.
“I did the best I could,” Morris said. “For the seniors, most of us have been together the last six years now, so it’s really emotional.”
Kyren Henning had eight tackles for the Marauders while Colton Sutliff had seven stops, including a sack and two tackles for losses.
Corunna’s defense was headed up by Porter Zeeman, who had 12 tackles including five solos. Steinacker had nine stops.
OVID-ELSIE 43, CORUNNA 42
Corunna 6 0 22 14 — 42
Ovid-Elsie 13 3 20 7 — 43
First Quarter
OE: Aaron Hurst 3 run (Jackson Thornton kick), 8:20.
CO: Fisher Morris 63 run (run failed), 8:00.
OE: Cooper Beard 8 run (pass failed), 4:05.
Second Quarter
OE: Thornton 23 field goal, 5:46.
Third Quarter
OE: Shayne Loynes 7 run (Thornton kick), 7:10.
CO: Morris 73 run (Peyton Norton run), 6:55.
OE: Loynes 6 run (run failed), 4:21.
CO: Morris 35 run (Morris kick), 3:50.
CO: Wyatt Crego 67 pass from Norton (Morris kick), 0:46.
OE: Loynes 78 run (Thornton kick), 0:25.
Fourth Quarter
CO: Scout Jones 9 run (run failed), 9:08.
OE: Cooper Beard 1 run (Thornton kick), 8:19.
CO: Nick Yarmuth 56 run (Nick Steinacker pass from Norton), 3:26.
TEAM STATISTICS
Cor O-E
First downs 13 24
Total yards 414 534
Rushes-yards 24-270 50-409
Passing 7-9-144 9-15-125
Penalties-yards 1-5 3-28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ovid-Elsie — Team: 50-409. Shayne Loynes 11-218, 3 TDs; Cooper Beard 25-137, 2 TDs; Corunna — Team: 24-270. Fisher Morris 4-182, 3 TDs; Nick Yarmuth 9-67, TD; Scout Jones 3-17, TD.
PASSING: Ovid-Elsie — Aaron Hurst 9-14-125. Corunna — Peyton Norton 7—9-144, TD, 0 INT.
RECEIVING: Ovid-Elsie — Loynes 4-65, Justin Moore 2-33, Kyren Henning 2-16, Alex Eichenberg 1-11. Corunna — Wyatt Crego 2-74, TD; Nick Steinacker 2-47, Gabe Baumchen 1-27, Morris 1-4.
DEFENSE: Ovid-Elsie — Kyren Henning 8,Colton Sutliff 7, 1 sack, 2 tackles for losses; Corunna — Porter Zeeman 12 tacklels, Nick Steinacker 9.
Records: Ovid-Elsie 4-5. Corunna 2-7.
