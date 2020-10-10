CHESANING — Tyler Purdy scored a 3-yard touchdown with 2:05 left and the Durand football team came back to beat Chesaning 20-14 Friday night and stay unbeaten.
Purdy scored on a 4-yard TD run with 6:08 to play to bring Durand within 14-12. He then scored the winner and converted the two-point conversion to put the Railroaders (4-0, 4-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) up six.
Durand quarterback Trenton Boisclair threw a 34-yard score to Brock Holek in the second quarter.
Purdy finished with 143 yards on 22 carries. Boisclair completed 9 of 15 passes for 147 yards. Holek had four grabs for 97 yards.
Daniel Sprague had 16 tackles and an interception on defense. Holek had six tackles and an interception.
Byron 18, LakeVille 6
BYRON — After a rough first three games as Byron’s coach, AJ Morley got his first varsity coaching win Friday night with an 18-6 victory over LakeVille.
Troy Bedell returned a fumble 37-yards for a touchdown with 3:38 left in the third quarter to break a 6-all tie for the Eagles (1-3, 1-3 MMAC). Jared Moe gave the Eagles some insurance, finding Caden Aldrich on a 15-yard TD pass with 3:03 left in the game.
Cole Staton had 72 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for Byron, which had lost each of its first three games by at least 21 points. Moe added 65 yards and Nolan Lange ran for 50 yards.
Moe only threw three times, completed two passes for 31 yards. Staton finished with 12 tackles on defense.
Stockbridge 38, Perry 13
STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge dropped Perry to 0-4 on the season with a 38-13 victory Friday night.
Parker White had a hand in both Rambler touchdowns, tossing a 39-yard scoring pass to Jacob Orweller and running for a 68-yard TD. White also had seven tackles and three pass breakups on defense.
“The kids played four quarters tonight,” Perry coach Jeff Bott said. “Showed a lot of growth tonight.”
Perry’s Seth Grooms ran for 83 yards. White finished with 114 yards passing.
Dansville 26, Laingsburg 0
DANSVILLE — Dansville outgained Laingsburg 332-150 and blanked the Wolfpack 26-0 Friday night.
Laingsburg quarterback Doug Matthews completed 9 of 17 passes, but compiled just 47 yards. The Aggies had 128 yards passing.
Dansville (2-2, 2- Central Michigan Athletic Conference) won comfortably despite being held to just six points in the second half.
Lucas Woodruff ran for 54 yards on eight carries for the Wolfpack (2-2, 2-2 CMAC). Zach Hawes caught four passes for 40 yards.
On defense, Michael Rutila had seven stops for Laingsburg.
