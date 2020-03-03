DANSVILLE — For eight straight seasons, Byron had failed to make it past its first district game.
That streak came to an end Monday as the Eagles cruised to a 57-37 victory over Perry in the opening round of the Division 3 district tournament at Dansville. Eighth-ranked Byron (20-1) had not won a district game since defeating Burton Atherton 34-32 in a Class C district game in 2011.
“It feels really good to get that first playoff win,” Byron forward Sarah Marvin said. “It was a good game for all four quarters. We came out a little slow before we started hitting some shots but in the tournament you just want to get the win and that’s what we did.”Marvin finished the night with a double-double, scoring 10 points an grabbbing 15 rebounds. She was one of three Eagles to get to score in double figures, with Makayla Clement and Haley Hooley each scoring 14 points for Byron.
Marvin believes that Byron’s ability to get everyone involved gives the Eagles a boost.“It’s not just one person who can score when someone is hot we can get them the ball and when they aren’t we can spread the wealth a little bit,” she said.The Eagles moved on to Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal, where it will play Bath (6-14), which drew a first-round bye. Laingsburg (13-7), a 37-20 winner over Dansville in the first game Monday, will play Stockbridge (16-4) in the early semifinal Wednesday.
Byron coach Theresa Marvin was very pleased with her team’s performance as the program vies for its first-ever district title.
“Start to finish we controlled the game, but Perry kept fighting and girls on both sides of the court played hard tonight,” she said. “Just to play to our level and win a game that we’re supposed to is such a huge relief and hopefully this sets the tone and makes the girls a little less nervous going forward.”
Senior point guard Alyssa Welsh was Perry’s leading scorer with 14 points. She was the only player to crack double digits for the Ramblers (10-11).
Welsh finished career with 1,246 career points, good for seventh all-time in the Shiawassee County area.
Perry just couldn’t keep up with the Eagles’ scoring and didn’t have any answers on the defensive end either.“We said going into the game we’re going to make someone step up for their team and beat us and (Hooley) did that by hitting some threes on us,” Ramblers head coach Tim Beebe said. “The biggest things that separated the teams was we gave up some turnovers and they grabbed some offensive rebounds that turned into easy points for them.”
BYRON 57, PERRY 37
BYRON (20-1): Haley Hooley 5 0-0 14, Allison Hooley 2 0-0 4, Sarah Marvin 3 4-4 10, Makayla Clement 6 2-3 14, Raegan Forgie 3 0-2 6, Becky Marvin 3 0-0 6, Makenna Clement 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 7-11 57.
PERRY (10-11): Alyssa Welsh 14 points. Totals: 14 5-9 37.
Byron 15 17 14 11 — 57
Perry 7 12 9 9 — 37
3-Point Goals: Byron 4 (Hooley 4); Perry 4. Rebounds: Byron (S. Marvin 15, Forgie 5). Assists: Byron (Marvin 6, Makayla Clement 4, Forgie 4, Hooley 4). Steals: (Marvin 4, Makayla Clement 4). Total Fouls: Byron 10, Perry 11.
