BYRON — Ovid-Elsie and Byron battled to a 2-2 tie Tuesday in Mid-Michigan Activities Conference play.
The Marauders took a 2-0 first-half lead following goals by Jackson Thornton in the 28th minute and Noah Fahey in the 36th minute.
Byron, however, rallied with a pair of second-half goals off the foot of Justin Frye, who scored on a penalty kick in the 51st minute and added the equalizer in the 70th.
Billy Bailey made three saves for Byron.
Durand 3, Chesaning 0
CHESANING — Durand rose to 2-4 in the MMAC and 2-6 overall by defeating Chesaning 3-0 Tuesday.
Jaxon Smith scored the first Durand goal, assisted by Adam Pruett and timed at 20 minutes into the contest. Smith scored again five minutes later unassisted.
Jerry Napier scored in the second half to complete the scoring.
Durand was coming off a 4-1 loss to LakeVille on Monday. Ben Nebo scored for the Railroaders and Evan Burr made four saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.