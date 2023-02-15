LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg’s boys basketball team surged to 17-0 and 10-0 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference Wednesday by defeating its nearest challenger in the league — Pewamo-Westphalia, 65-55.
Zander Woodruff led the way with 18 points while Eli Woodruff added 14 points. The Wolfpack’s Ty Randall and Jacob Essenberg each scored 11.
Jamison Eklund scored 25 for the Pirates, who fell to 12-4 overall and 8-2 in the CMAC. Both of the team.’s league losses have come to Laingsburg, ranked No. 2 in Division 3.
New Lothrop 54, Webberville 20
WEBBERVILLE — New Lothrop improved to 13-5 overall by beating Webberville 54-20 Wednesday.
Kelsey Kohlmann scored 12 points with three steals for the Hornets. Teammates Laina Yates and Izzy Heslip each scored 11 points. Lily Bruff posted eight assists and joined Marissa Rombach with five steals. Ava Thorsby had seven points and Ashlyn Orr added six points with five rebounds.
“We got off to a great start using pressure to get some transition baskets,” said New Lothrop coach Jim Perry. “We shot the ball much better tonight from 3 and the FT line. We got good production from a lot of girls tonight. Good win as we have a big conference match up with Durand on Friday.”
Webberville fell to 7-14.
CHESANING — Chesaning stretched its winning streak to four games by defeating Clio, 54-44, Wednesday.
The Indians celebrated their seniors, Kylie Florian and Hannah Cooper in style on senior night.
Hannah Oakes scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and six steals for Chesaning (9-10). Charley Mahan had 13 points, 15 rebounds and three assists, while Ava Devereaux had 11 points and two rebounds. Florian had five points, two rebounds and an assist while Cooper had five points, five steals and three blocked shots.
MONTROSE — Montrose defeated Corunna, 34-29, Wednesday as the Cavaliers were held without a double-digit scorer.
Jorja Napier scored seven points to lead the way for the Cavaliers. Emily Reichert and Gracie Crowe each scored five points.
Corunna fell to 8-11 overall while Montrose improved to 10-9.
Laingsburg mat men come up short at regionals
NAPOLEON — State-ranked Clinton defeated Laingsburg, 63-18, in a Division 3 team regional semifinal Wednesday at Napoleon High School.
Clinton went on to capture the regional championship by defeating Napoleon, 65-10.
The Wolfpack had won its third consecutive team district title before being sidelined by Clinton.
