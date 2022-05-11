WEBBERVILLE — The Morrice High School boys track and field tream secured its third-consecutive Genessee Area Conference title on Tuesday, while the girls squad nabbed its second title in three years at the GAC Championships here. The Oriole boys had some fierce competition from Flint Hamady, winning by a mere eight points, at 123 to Hamady’s 115.
The girls had an easier time of it, with their 141 points easily outdistancing host Webberville’s 110.
Depth was key in the boys’ team victory, as they only had three individual first-place finishes. The most impressive of these was senior Todd Nanasy’s win in the discus throw. Nanasy set a Morrice school record with a toss of 166-feet, 8-inches, besting the mark of 164-feet, 6-inches set by Brent McCarrick in 2006. Nanasy also placed second in the shot put, with a throw of 48-feet, 1-inch.
The other Morrice boys to win events were seniors Luke Dutcher, who won the 3200-meter race with a time of 13:07.76 — nearly 30 full seconds ahead of second-place Drew Peckens of Webberville — and Jonah Mosher, who set a personal best of 44.98 seconds while pacing the 300-meter hurdles.
On the girls’ side, Morrice had five individual/relay firsts. Of those five, senior distance maven Amber Lademann was responsible for a whopping four.
Lademann won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races, in addition to leading the 4x800-meter relay team. Granted, Lademann was running unopposed in the 3200-meter and 4x800 races, but that doesn’t make her performance any less impressive, as she set a personal best of 16:56.67 in the former.
Emma Valentine, another senior, was the other Oriole to nab an individual win. She took first in the high jump with a mark of 5-feet, 2-inches. She also finished second in th 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Perry boys, girls drop dual meet vs. Olivet
OLIVET — Perry track and field had a rough go of it vs. Olivet High on Tuesday, with the boys falling 118-14 and the girls losing 104-20 in Greater Lansing Athletic Conference dual meet action.
The lone highligts for the Ramblers came in the girls 1600, 4x200 and long jump, and the boys 100-meter dash.
Grace O’Neill won the first with a time of 6:24.28. The team of Jadyn Johnson, Jaidyn Sadler, Abigail Cochrane and Kallei Brown edged their Olivet conterparts by exactly one second in the relay — 1:56.72 to 1:57.72; Anna Nixon won the long jump with a mark of 16-feet, 5 1/4-inches, and Rease Teel with the boys 100-meter in 11.75 seconds.
BASEBALL
New Lothrop takes two from Kearsley
FLINT — New Lothrop was challenged by Flint Kearsley on Tuesday, but still managed to take two from their fellow Hornets to improve to 19-1 on the year.
Senior Jordan Belmer was the hero of the first game, and probably the most impressive performer of the series. Belmer’s clutch two-RBI triple in the sixth-inning of Game 1 broke up a 4-4 tie and gave New Lothrop the lead for good in an eventual 7-5 victory — a victory Belmer made sure to put in the bag himself, pitching a scorless seventh-inning to secure the save.
Ty Olson was the winning pitcher, earning the decision with three solid innings in relief after Grayson Orr got knocked around a bit to start the game. Olson gave up three hits, one run and struck out two. Orr gave up five hits and four runs.
New Lothrop won the second game handily, 9-2. Caleb Sharp pitched the whole five innings, giving up three hits, three walks and striking out three.
Brady Birchmeier had two doubles and two RBI for New Lothrop. Cannan Cromwell had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI, and Belmer had another two hits and three stolen bases.
GIRLS SOCCER
Laingsburg 4, Perry 0
PERRY — Laingsburg breezed by Perry on Tuesday for the team’s sixth win in a row, bringing the Wolfpack’s record to 8-4 overall and 6-1 in the GLAC. Senior Lorna Strieff scored a braced for Laingsburg, with both of her goals coming in the second half off of assists from Emily Gutzman and Brooke Putnam.
Laingsburg’s two first-half goals came from Desire Knoblauch (Callie Clark on the assist) and Cadie Ellis (from Libby Zutkatis).
Perry now has a record of 5-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 in the GLAC.
Ovid-Elsie 8, Durand 0
ELSIE — The Marauders wrecked every last one of the Railroaders’ cross-ties on Tuesday, crusing to an 8-0 home win. Hailee Campbell had a hat trick, scoring twice in the first half and once in the second, while Kalista Bancroft and Kiah Longoria each found the net twice.
Bancroft also assisted on two of Campbell’s goals, while Longoria assisted on one of Bancroft’s and one by Sophia Sweet. Evalyn Cole had two assists as well, and Kendahl Smeltzer had one.
“I was extremely happy with how we played in the second half. We came out with a lot of energy and made a conscious effort to get everyone involved. It’s great to see the girls playing well together and having fun,” said coach Craig Thelen.
Ovid-Elsie’s record now sits at 9-3-1 overall and 6-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference — the title for which the Marauders have long-since clinched.
Durand is 1-6 overall and 0-5 in the MMAC.
Byron 2, Montrose 2
MONTROSE — Byron drew Montrose on Tuesday, missing a prime chance to move up into second place in the MMAC standings.
The Eagles drew first blood with a goal by Juul Haartmans in the 25th minute, but Montrose’s Hannah Robinson was able to equalize three minutes before the half.
Twenty seconds into the second period and unassisted goal by Mya Foster gave Byron the edge again, but they couldn’t keep the Rams off the board and Alevia Schultz gave the game its 2-2 final at around minute 55:16.
Byron now has a record of 5-7-2 (3-3-2 MMAC).
BOYS GOLF
Ovid-Elsie 187,
Chesaning 235
CHESANING — Ovid-Elsie conquered Twin Brooks on Tuesday, making Chesaning’s home course its own in a 187-235 MMAC dual win.
The top four nine-hole scores of the day belonged to Marauders, with Tyler Bancroft pacing the field with a mark of 41. Adam Barton was two shots back at 43, Dylan Carman shot 50 and Clay Wittenberg managed 54.
Josh Lange paced the Indians with a score of 54.
Durand 200,
New Lothrop 219
DURAND — The Railroaders topped New Lothrop at their home course of Dutch Hollow on Tuesday, 200-219.
Durand was led by senior Jacob Johnson’s score of 47, followed by sophomore Kyle Stroub’s 49. Seniors Owen Stout (51) and Hunter Livington (53) each shot their season-low scores today. Jan Rehacek and Zack Graves carded 54’s for New Lothrop.
SOFTBALL
Durand splits with Montrose
MONTROSE — Durand went splitsies with Montrose in a doubleheader on Monday. The Railroaders took Game 1, 3-2, and got walloped in Game 2, 13-0.
Jayden Bacchus got the start and the win for Durand in the opener. Bacchus allowed four hits and four walks, while logging seven strikeouts. Emery Robinson went 2-for-3 with a triple and two steals. Karlie DeFrenn also went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and two steals of her own.
Molly Wilson was the only Durander to get a hit in the nightcap.
New Lothrop sweeps O-E
ELSIE — New Lothrop won a pair on the road on Monday. The Hornets won Game 1, 5-4, in extras, with Marissa Rombach driving inthe game-winner with a groundout in the top of the eighth. It was the culmination of game-long comeback effort, as the Marauders had put New Lothrop behind the eight-ball with a four-run first, with RBI knocks by Zoe Baiz and Maddisyn Miller.
Game 2 was less dramatic, but still competitive, with the Hornets prevailing, 6-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ovid-Elsie 4, Swartz Creek 4
ELSIE — The Marauders played even with Swartz Creek on Tuesday, drawing the visitors, 4-4.
O-E was buoyed by excellent singles play, with No. 1 Brooklyn Belill, No. 2 Rylee Lewis and No. 3 Christina Rademacher-Vine each winning their matchups — 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; 6-1, 7-5; and 6-3, 6-2, respectively.
The No. 1 Maurader doubles team of Claire Thornton and Jollee Swender also prevailed, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-2.
Frankenmuth 6, Chesaning 2
CHESANING — Chesaning fell to a tough Frankenmuth team on Monday with Lilly Skaryd and Kylie Morse being the only Indians to win their individual matches. The team’s record is now 7-2-1.
