LAINGSBURG — Some have described the scoring dispute during the Jan. 7 Potterville-Laingsburg boys basketball game and subsequent appeal as one of the most unique situations they’ve seen in high school basketball.
But The Argus-Press has learned that within the last 14 years Potterville has been involved in at least two other games in which scoring discrepancies impacted the final score.
Laingsburg is currently appealing a 68-67 loss to Potterville Jan. 7, during which, the Wolfpack allege the Vikings were credited with a layup that never took place. A former Bath player says there was an eerily similar incident during the 2006-07 season when a 2-3 Potterville team played host to 5-2 Bath.
Brett Eiseler, a senior small forward on that Bath team, distinctly remembers a disagreement at the scorer’s table after the game.
“At the end of that game our scorekeeper and someone at that (scorer’s) table went back and forth about a discrepancy,” he said. “I don’t remember if it was their scorekeeper or bookkeeper, but I remember the lady who did our book saying, ‘Hey something’s not right’ and going back and forth with that table. But the refs had already left the floor and her book didn’t match up so (they had to go with the home book).”
Like the Laingsburg incident, it, too, was caught on camera.
The Argus-Press obtained and reviewed that footage. Late in the fourth quarter, Bath went to the free-throw line for two shots trailing 51-46. The Bees converted both, cutting the Potterville lead to three points. After back-to-back turnovers by both teams, Potterville got the ball back, but failed to score on the ensuing possession with 3:56 left in the game.
Four seconds later, while Bath brought the ball up the court, the scoreboard changed from 51-48 to 51-47.
Play wasn’t stopped, the officials weren’t called over or involved in the scoring change and the game went on.
It remained close right until its conclusion. Bath hit a 3-pointer as time expired that cut the deficit to 58-57 on the scoreboard.
If the point hadn’t been taken off the board, the shot would have sent the game to overtime.
While the loss cost Bath a share of the Central Michigan Athletic Conference title, Eiseler said the team didn’t dwell on it too much as the Bees closed the season on a 19-game win streak and won the Class C state championship.
“As far as I know it wasn’t an immediate reaction like Laingsburg’s doing now,” Eiseler said. “I don’t know if (Bath) coach (Jeff) Wonch ever followed up on it — I’m sure he did after the concern, but essentially the communication we received was once the refs leave, it’s final.”
More recently, a current CMAC coach said his team, too, has noticed scoring discrepancies when playing at Potterville in the past. The coach, who wished to remain anonymous, recalled a time against Potterville when they looked at the scoreboard and asked their assistant coaches if the score was correct.
“I don’t think I’ve really questioned the score anywhere else,” the coach said.
Unlike the Bath and Laingsburg games, the discrepancies didn’t negatively affect the final outcome for the coach’s team, but they are still disappointed that Potterville seemingly has a problem that hasn’t been addressed.
“I’ve always thought of high school basketball as a sort of pure sport with unbiased arbitrators,” the coach said. “I never thought that someone would do that on purpose, but now I’m not so sure.”
The Argus-Press reached out to Potterville’s athletic director Brad Carlstrom for comment but received no response.
Potterville did have an official statement regarding Laingsburg’s appeal of their game result posted on its athletics website:
“The officials in charge that night had the jurisdiction, looked at the evidence and made a decision. We are standing by the officials and that decision. We are aware of the fact that Laingsburg has contacted the MHSAA and if they agree to look into it and change the outcome, we will accept that. We do know, however that the MHSAA does not take protests so we don’t anticipate that. We feel that this was not our decision at the time and is not our decision now.”
