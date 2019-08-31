FOOTBALL: Delayed rally — Laingsburg rolls in second half, 31-28

PERRY — Things looked bleak for Laingsburg Thursday night, trailing 28-12 at halftime when officials stopped play due to lightning.
Friday was a completely different day for the Wolfpack, which outscored Perry 19-0 in the second half en route to a season-opening 31-28 non-conference triumph — the 100th career victory for Laingsburg head coach Brian Borgman.
Borgman told his players that it was his 100th career win, joking that it was special even though it took him two days to get it with the lightning delay.
“We just did a better job of executing our game plan,” Borgman said. “I felt like last night we were making too many mistakes on offense and defense — we had a lot of nerves and Perry’s intensity last night was fierce.”
Perry coach Jeff Bott and his team took the loss hard but Bott said hopefully it’s a game that his team can learn from.
“It was a tale of two games,” Bott said. “We were still moving the ball for three or four yards a pop. And you know, it is what it is. We’ve got to learn from it and not let it disappoint us. We did a lot of good things. We obviously have a lot to fix.”
After receiving the second-half kick-off Friday at 11 a.m., Laingsburg promptly scored on its first third quarter drive.
Wolfpack junior quarterback Doug Matthews, who transferred from Perry, zipped a 28-yard pass to Zach Hawes. Chris Freels kicked the extra point and Laingsburg shaved the deficit to 28-19 with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third.
Matthews, who completed 10 of 17 passes for 238 yards, four TDs and no interceptions, then scored on a 1-yard run. Freels kick made it 28-25 with 1:23 left in the quarter.
The Wolfpack went ahead 31-28 with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter. Matthews found Ethan Fleming open on the right side for a 24-yard TD completion. The extra point kick failed.
Perry was stopped on downs at the Laingsburg 38 with 2:45 left but the Ramblers were given another chance when Jacob Orweller caused a Laingsburg fumble and it was recovered by Perry at the Wolfpack 47 with 2:07 remaining.
Brodie Crim’s 27-yard pass to Orweller put the ball at the Laingsburg 20 with just more than a minute left. However, Perry was denied when Zach Hawes came down with an interception in the end zone, finally denying the Ramblers with 30.2 seconds left.
Hawes said he was able to come down with the interception with a well-timed leap.
“We were back in our deep zone and I just saw it go up and I just had to make a play on it — I was able to get there,” Hawes said. “The difference was our energy today. We just needed a little bit of motivation to get us going.”
Hawes added five receptions for 71 yards and one TD. Laingsburg’s Colt Wurm had two catches for 103 yards and a touchdown while Lucas Woodruff had two receptions for 40 yards and a TD,
Matthews, who rushed for 60 yards on four attempts to lead Laingsburg’s running attack, said the Wolfpack were able to ratchet up the intensity Friday.
“Coach told us after the game that ‘dogs hunt better when they are hungry,’ Matthews said. “It’s a great win and (scoring on the first possession Friday) set the energy for the game.”
Crim, Perry’s quarterback, set the tone in the first half on Thursday night. Crim got Perry on the board with a 6-yard run. Jared Warfle made it 14-0 with a 3-yard TD run while Warfle kicked both extra points.
After Laingsburg fought back within 14-12 on Matthews’ TD passes of 38 and 58 yards, Crim took the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a score. Warfle’s touchdown run of 11 yards gave Perry a 28-12 halftime cushion.
“We didn’t come out ready to play in the second half today,” Crim said. “I just thought we had it in the bag. I mean we felt that we were ready. I don’t know, we just didn’t perform.”
Warfle rushed for 100 yards and two TDs on 25 carries while Crim rushed for 92 yards on 13 rushing attempts with one TD. Crim completed 7 of 14 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions.
Orweller was the leading Perry receiver with five catches for 76 yards.
Brody Kassa had seven tackles for Perry while Andrew McConnell had six stops and Hunter Sanderson had five tackles.
Laingsburg’s Caleb Morr had six tackles while Parker Gregg had five stops. Hawes and Jarrod King each had one interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.