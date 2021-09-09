ST. JOHNS — Cole Yaros was seventh in 18:09.19 and New Lothrop’s boys placed fifth out of 12 teams in the Small School Division at Wednesday’s Marauder Invitational.
Pewamo-Westphalia placed first with 50 points. New Lothrop scored 147 points while Chesaning was sixth with 153. Laingsburg was eighth (164), Ovid-Elsie ninth (202) and Byron 12th (370).
Chesaning’s Levi Maier finished fifth in 17:58.65. Laingsburg’s Miguel Ramirez was 16th (18:58.64). Ovid-Elsie’s Clay Powell placed 17th (18:58.87) and Aaron Vincke of New Lothrop was 18th (18:59.67). Laingsburg’s Nolan Gregg finished 21st (19:12.84).
Corunna seventh at Linden
LINDEN — Logan Roka finished 23rd in 18:27.8 and the Corunna boys were seventh out of 12 teams at the first Flint Metro League jamboree Wednesday.
Corunna totaled 164 points. Fenton and Linden each tied for first with 52 points. Owosso was 10th with 308 points.
Corunna’s other scorers were Kalon Boilore (24th, 18:36.8), Kenny Evans (34th, 19:07.2), Zak Pickler (44th, 19:46.2) and Nicholas Strauch (46th, 19:50.3).
Owosso’s top runner was Jack Smith (35th, 19:15.5). Richard Stuart placed 79th for the Trojans (21:48).
