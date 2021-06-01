SOFTBALL DISTRICT PREVIEW: Owosso’s Irelan a double-edged nightmare for opponents

OWOSSO — With 349 strikeouts and a sub-0.60 ERA over 175 innings this season, Owosso’s Macy Irelan is a nightmare for opposing hitters.
Her .539 batting average probably has opposing pitchers sweating a bit, too.
The junior right-hander continued her dominant 2021 campaign Saturday, throwing a no-hitter over five innings as Owosso blanked Portland 16-0 at the Portland Invitational. Though admittedly nervous before every start, Irelan welcomes the butterflies as a good sign — it shows the game means something.
With the Flint Metro League and district titles on the line this week, Irelan is eager to take the ball once again, her mindset — no matter the circumstances — remains the same.
“I just try to play the best for my team,” Irelan said. “I have a great catcher behind the plate (in Karley Kincaid). She helps me with all the framing and she’s catching my ball; it’s pretty hard to catch a rise ball so I’m very thankful for her.”
Irelan is a key piece in what head coach JoEllen Smith believes could be her most talented team in 38 seasons at Owosso, a group that stands at 26-3 entering Wednesday’s crucial doubleheader against Lake Fenton.
“Team chemistry is working for us,” Smith said. “I could interchange (our kids in the lineup) and not have a weak spot out there, so that’s huge.”
Senior Madyson Rainey’s offensive prowess and freshman Reese Thayer’s flexibility — she’s played five different positions this season, committing no errors — are big reasons for Owosso’s success, according to Smith. Reyn Tuttle and Jamie Maier’s steady production — the duo have driven in more than 60 runs combined — has also been key.
Penciling Irelan into the lineup each day doesn’t hurt, either.
“It’s a heck of a luxury,” Smith said. “I haven’t had that in a long time. I don’t know if I’ve ever just gone with one (pitcher). She wants to be out there and she’s worked hard for it.”
If the Trojans take two from Lake Fenton Wednesday, they secure the Flint Metro League championship outright. A split earns Owosso a share with Linden, while two losses would gives Linden the title outright.
Owosso previously shared the league title with Linden in 2019.
“I just feel like we deserve it this year,” Irelan said. “We’ve earned it and we’re going to fight for it.”
The Trojans will wrap up the regular season Thursday against Holt before transitioning to the Division 2 district tournament at Fowlerville. Owosso will face Williamston at 10 a.m. Saturday in the district semifinal, with crosstown rival Corunna battling host Fowerville a noon. The district championship game will follow Saturday afternoon.
Irelan acknowledged Williamston has a number of strong hitters. But Smith was confident in her Kent State-bound hurler.
“They haven’t faced Macy yet,” Smith said with a smile. “They haven’t hit off her yet, they haven’t played us yet so there’s really no stats (that matter) until after the game.”
Owosso’s postseason success, according to Smith, will ultimately hinge upon the team’s mental toughness, an area that’s been a constant source of improvement throughout the season.
“We’re in a good place,” Smith said. “If we stay mentally tough, we could go a long ways.”
SOFTBALL DISTRICT PREVIEW
Division 2 at Fowlerville
Schedule: Saturday — Owosso vs. Williamston, 10:30 a.m.; Fowlerville vs. Corunna, 12:30 p.m.; championship, 2:30 p.m.
Outlook: Crosstown rivals Owosso and Corunna will compete in this district, albeit on opposite sides of the semifinal bracket. Owosso swept the regular season series against the Cavs, 11-1 and 21-1, but Smith knows records go out the window come playoff time.
“It’s a whole new season once you get to districts,” she said. “Everybody’s 0-0 so we just have to come to play.”
Division 3 at Saginaw Valley Lutheran
Teams: St. Charles, Carollton, Chesaning, Saginaw Valley Lutheran
Schedule: Saturday — St. Charles vs. Carollton, 10 a.m.; Chesaning vs. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 12:15 p.m.; championship, 2:30 p.m.
Outlook: Chesaning (10-17 overall) finished 6-8 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference after a pair of losses May 25 to Montrose. The Indians have one more doubleheader today against Carollton before beginning district play.
Division 3 at Mt. Morris
Schedule: Saturday — Durand vs. New Lothrop, 10 a.m.; Mt. Morris vs. Montrose, noon; championship, 2 p.m.
Outlook: New Lothrop won the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title, led by Jersey Hemgesberg. She lead the area in batting average (.579), home runs (12) and RBIs (66). On the mound, Hemgesberg’s logged 127 innings, posting a 1.98 ERA with 154 strikeouts, second only to Irelan.
Makayla Lienau (.544, 38 RBIs), Marissa Rombach (.500, 41 RBIs) and Brynne Birchmeier (43 RBIs) also provide plenty of offensive pop for the MMAC champs.
“Even though we went undefeated in the league, we are not going into next weekend thinking we are unbeatable,” New Lothrop head coach Tom Birchmeier said. “When we played Durand, the games were close until we had one of our big innings. Our first game with Montrose we won 1-0 in extra innings. Each team brings different challenges, but I think our girls will come ready to play. I am fairly confident that if the girls continue to play like they have all year, we have a good shot at winning a district title for the first time in a few years.”
Entering the season, Durand only had three girls on the roster with prior varsity experience, but that hasn’t deterred the Railroaders from battling each time they take the field. Avery Gilson has provided a spark from the leadoff spot, batting .525 with 28 RBIs while splitting time between shortstop and pitcher. Danica Lienemann has epitomized dependability behind the plate, posting a .988 fielding percentage. The junior is hitting .391 from the cleanup slot with six home runs and 28 RBIs, only striking out nine times.
Jade Garske (.500, 11 doubles, two home runs) and Emerey Robinson (21 stolen bases, three triples) have also been solid contributors for Durand, a team that’s eager to prove itself after falling to New Lothrop in the regular season, 14-4 and 15-3.
“We ended the regular season a strong note and I feel that we are firing on all cylinders right now,” Durand head coach Sam Lach said. “We are in a great place mentally and we are chomping at the bit to get out on the field in the postseason. New Lothrop is a great team, with great hitting, pitching and defense, so we will just have to match their intensity. The girls are ready for this conference rematch.”
Division 3 at Bath
Schedule: Today — Laingsburg vs. Bath, 5 p.m.; Saturday — Laingsburg/Bath winner vs. Byron, 10 a.m.; Perry vs. Ovid-Elsie, noon; championship, 2p.m.
Outlook: Laingsburg enters today’s pre-district matchup with its fair share of momentum, having gone 26-4 in the regular season, including 16-0 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
“We are a young team that has improved and has gotten more confident as the season progresses,” Laingsburg head coach Jeff Cheadle said.
Ashley Bila (.569, 70 runs scored), Hailey Bila (.484, 47 RBIs), Jordan Langon (.479, 57 RBIs) and Madison Wagner (.466, 39 RBIs) have been key contributors for the Wolfpack. Kailey Cataline has been a reliable arm on the mound, posting a 3.44 ERA with 112 strikeouts.
“We feel pretty confident entering districts,” Cheadle said. “But I have coached many years and in a single elimination tournament — anything can happen, one bad inning can be the end. We are preparing to play one pitch at a time, play loose and hopefully things will go our way.”
Byron awaits the winner of today’s matchup in the district semifinal. Riley Viele (.489, 30 RBIs), Jana L’Esperance (.444, 20 RBIs) and Reese Forgie (.522, 20 RBIs) have led the way for the Eagles.
Ovid-Elsie and Perry will square off in the other district semifinal. Olivia Burt (.490, 5 HR, 45 RBIs) and Maddisyn Miller (.469, 3 HR, 38 RBIs) headline the Marauders’ lineup.
Division 4 at Dansville
Teams: Webberville, Potterville, Dansville, East Jackson, Morrice
Schedule: Today — Webberville vs. Potterville, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday — Dansville vs. Webberville/Potterville, 1 p.m.; East Jackson vs. Morrice 3 p.m.; championship, 5 p.m.
Outlook: Morrice has been learning on the fly this season, starting five players with no prior varsity experience. Nonetheless, the Orioles have posted a 16-6 record, with strong contributions from Zora Brewer (.354), Abi Beem (.528, 21 RBIs), Addison Hart (.475), and Allison Buck (.446, 25 RBIS).
“I am confident that if our team can play to the best of our ability we are capable of winning the district championship,” Morrice head coach Gene Munro said. “In order for that to happen we will need to play error free and continue hitting the ball well.”
“I have not seen or have any information on East Jackson, but we will not take them lightly and will continue to work on our defense and small ball play in preparation for the match-up.”
