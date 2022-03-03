ELSIE — With the clock winding down and the score tied at 32 in Wednesday’s Division 2 district semifinal against Flint Hamady, Ovid-Elsie head coach Ryan Cunningham called a timeout to draw up the winning bucket. Once play resumed, however, the plan wasn’t quite coming together.
So Ovid-Elsie guard Evalyn Cole decided to audible.
“The clock was going down and I was like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to get a shot off.’ So I just did a little spin move to the basket and banked it in,” she said.
Cole’s bank shot with six seconds left propelled the Marauders to a 34-32 win over the Hawks and a spot in Friday’s district championship game against Chesaning, a 34-33 winner over Owosso in the other semifinal.
“Evalyn delivered,” Cunningham said. “She just beat the defender off the dribble ... pure effort by Cole.”
Cole scored Ovid-Elsie’s final five points and finished with nine points and three assists. Teammate Caitlyn Walter had a team-high 10 points and had three steals. Hailee Campbell added seven points, while Kiah Longoria had four points, two steals and two assists. Ava Bates grabbed 10 rebounds.
Ty’Ana Williams, who tied the game at 32 with 50 seconds left on a pair of free throws, led the Hawks with 10 points.
“We came into the game knowing that they were going to be decent,” Cole said. “(But) I didn’t think they were going to be as good as they were.”
It was a tight game throughout. The Hawks led 9-6 after one quarter, but the Marauders rallied for a 16-12 halftime lead. It was 26-all after three.
Ovid-Elsie (20-1) overcame a lackluster 1-for-13 effort at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. The Marauders finished 9 of 22 at the line for the game.
“They are well coached and are a good team,” Cunningham said of Hamady. “They came with a good game plan and we knew it was going to be a dogfight. We make a few free throws and I think it’s a different game but it is what it is. Surivive and advance, right?”
Ovid-Elsie’s press proved to be effective, especially down the stretch.
“I think it paid off,” Cunningham said. “We didn’t turn them over as much as we wanted to, but part of their game plan is to speed us up, too, and create chaos. I thought we handled it pretty well. Our big concern was rebounding. We outrebounded them (22 to 18.) We sort of grinded it out. Anytime we can hold an opponent in the 30s … that’s our goal.”
The game started on an unfortunate note for the Marauders as starting sophomore forward Braeden Tokar tumbled to the floor with a leg injury in the game’s first 30 seconds.
“Unfortunately Braeden tweaked her other knee,” Cunningham said. “It’s something we kind of see happen. Kids come back from knee injuries. Her bad knee was strong and obviously we’ve got to see what’s going on with the other one. We’ll get an MRI for it and see what’s going on.”
Quest for 1,000
Walter’s 10 points put her at 945 for her career. The Marauders’ leading scorer (14.6 per game) has seen her scoring pace slow a bit recently, though she could make a big dent Friday against Chesaning — Walter scored a combined 35 points in the two previous contests against the Indians.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Kiah Longoria 2 0-1 4, Caitlyn Walter 3 3-8 10, Bryalon Byrnes 0 1-2 1, Evalyn Cole 4 1-2 9, Hailee Campbell 3 1-2 7, Ava Bates 0 3-5 3. Totals 12 9-22 34.
HAMADY SCORING: Oriya Ogden 2 0-0 5, Kennedy Adams 3 1-2 7, Mya Mcknuckle 4 0-0 9, Ty’Ana Williams 4 2-2 10, Janizia Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 4-6 32.
