LANSING — Perry’s track and field teams picked up three first-place event finishes Saturday at the Lansing Catholic Invitational Relays.
For the girls, Hailey Lewis was first in the long jump (17 feet, 2 inches). She also won the 300-meter hurdles in 51.11 seconds.
The Rambler boys were first in the thrower’s relay with a time of 52.93 seconds. The team consisted of Nicholas Barber, Elliot Mergos, Aaron Seward, Aiden Brooks.
