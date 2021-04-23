NEW LOTHROP — Junior Brady Birchmeier smacked three homers — two in the first game and one in the nightcap — as the New Lothrop swept Birch Run 11-1 in five innings and 18-3 in three innings.
Birchmeier had three hits and four RBIs in Game 1. He had two hits and four RBIs in Game 2.
“Brady is doing a nice job at the plate and he is seeing the ball really well right now,” said New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy. “Everyone was hitting well today.”
New Lothrop (4-2) outhit Birch Run 9-3 in the first game. Avery Morse had two hits and drove in two runs. Cannon Cromwell worked all five innings for the win, striking out five and walking one.
In the nightcap, New Lothrop outhit the visitors 15-4. Cam Orr was 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Joe Bitterman had two hits and drove in a run.
Julius Garza yielded three runs on four hits for the win. He struck out one and walked one.
New Lothrop was scheduled to play in Saturday’s Sand Creek Tournament, but canceled due to expected poor weather.
O-E, Chesaning split
ELSIE — Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie traded baseball victories Thursday in Mid-Michigan Activities Conference play.
Tyler Sager struck out 15 and walked one while pitching a two-hitter as Chesaning won the first game 12-2. The Indians (2-2 MMAC) got two hits from Rafe Deal, one of which was a double. Sager batted 1-for-3 and drove in two runs.
Ovid-Elsie (3-5, 3-1 MMAC) got hits from Brandon Zruna and Keigan Ormes. Ormes drove in two runs.
Ian Hehrer took the loss for the Marauders. He threw 51/3 innings, giving up five earned runs and five hits.
In the nightcap, Ovid-Elsie captured a 6-2 victory and outhit the Indians 12-5. Jacob Tomasek batted 3-for-3 for the Marauders with an RBI and Tyler Bancroft was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
O-E’s Carson Gregory tossed worked all seven innings, yielding five hits and two runs. He struck out six and walked three.
Chesaning’s Logan Fulk had two hits.
Goodrich doubles up Corunna
GOODRICH — Goodrich took two from Corunna, 4-3 and 10-5, Thursday.
The Cavaliers (2-6, 0-6 Flint Metro League) fell despite outhitting the Martians 17-7. Goodrich improved to 6-0 in league action.
In Game 1, Porter Zeeman and Gavin Darling each tagged two hits with one RBI for the Cavs. Carson Socia took the loss despite throwing a three-hitter. He struck out six and walked five.
Zeeman had three hits as Corunna outhit Goodrich 11-4 in the nightcap. Darling had two hits and drove in two. Caleb Stahr struck out three in four innings of work.
Brandon sweeps Owosso
ORTONVILLE — Ortonville Brandon outlasted Owosso 7-3 and 9-5 Thursday to improve to 5-2 in the Flint Metro League.
Owosso’s Wyatt Leland took the first loss, giving up eight hits with two strikeouts. Zach Evon and Joey Wagner each had hits for the Trojans (0-6 Flint Metro).
In Game 2, the score was tied going into the sixth inning when Brandon scored four times to take the lead for good.
Wagner, Branix Pakosz and Ben Welz led the Trojan offense with two hits apiece. Evon, Reece Klein and Peyton Fields each had one hit.
Welz started on the mound, scattering three hits and striking out five.
Everest rallies past Byron
BYRON — Everest Academy downed Byron 9-6 after falling behind 6-0 Thursday.
Grayson Viener batted 1-for-3 for the Eagles with a walk and a run scored. Billy Bailey was hit three times by pitches and drove in a run.
Glenn L’Esperance took the loss, throwing three innings and yielding four earned runs. Tyler Hermann and Troy Bedell each pitched one inning of scoreless relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.