FLINT — Owosso captured its first girls district basketball title in 22 years Saturday, outlasting Durand in a fierce defensive struggle at Flint Hamady High School, 34-29.
With the win, Owosso (15-7) advances to the Division 2 regional semifinal at Yale High School for a 5:30 p.m. match-up against either Detroit Country Day (15-6) or Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (9-14), who had a 7 p.m. district championship game Saturday night.
Trojan freshman Danica Dwyer scored a team-high 11 points. She converted on a crucial a 3-point play with 5:49 left to give Owosso a 27-26 lead. Reese Thayer scored 10 points, while Skotti Ball-Duley scored all six of her points in the Trojans’ decisive fourth-quarter scoring run.
The game had been delayed a day due to Friday’s snowstorm, which dumped a half of foot of snow in the Mid-Michigan area. Still, it was well worth the wait, said Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer, who said a district title was something his team had been determined to achieve since beginning of the season.
“We started the season with three goals — we wanted to have a .500 record, we did that, and we wanted to knock off Corunna, we were able to get one against them and we put this as one of our goals — we wanted to win the district final,” Dwyer said. “So all three accomplished.”
Owosso’s last district title came years before any of its current players were born. The team knew it was working against history, Dwyer said.
“We have a board in our gym and everyday we look at it and I think it says 01 … so every day we knew we had a 22-year streak to end.”
Durand which winds down its season at 15-9 had two or three opportunities to tie the game in the final two minutes but couldn’t come up with a bucket.
Not coming up with buckets was the theme of the Railroaders’ afternoon — they couldn’t muster a single double-figure scorer.
Senior Jordyn Lawrence, guarded by Danica Dwyer throughout the game, scored a team-high seven points, while Izzy Konesny, shooting 6-of-7 from the free throw line, finished with six points. Marissa Harper and Sydney Leydig each scored five points.
Durand coach Dave Inman said his team played hard with great intensity but couldn’t pry the lid off the hoop. He said the Trojans came out with a different defense that it had used during the first time the teams met this season.
“They played us pretty tight all game,” Inman said. “They kind of did a zone trap the first time we saw them. They’ve been running man more lately. We knew it was going to be a pretty tight man-to-man defense that they run. We didn’t shoot well. We got some real good looks in the paint but we didn’t finish them. This is frustrating when you’re getting good looks that you like.”
Ball-Duley gave the Trojans a 31-27 lead with a basket with just more than 3 minutes left.
Rylee Remington of Durand answered with a put-back basket with 2:45 to go to keep the Railroaders within two.
That’s how the score stayed with just 33 seconds to go. The Trojans had the ball and needing to stop the clock, the Railroaders’ Lawrence fouled out with 16 seconds left. Thayer made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Trojans a 32-29 lead, and Owosso iced the game with 6.5 seconds remaining with two Ball-Duley free throws.
Ball-Duley felt that sheer hustle was the difference on Saturday.
“Every possession matters — I mean diving on the floor for loose balls — that’s just what we did over Durand and that’s how we won,” Ball-Duley said.
Danica Dwyer said it was important to try and limit Lawrence’s scoring and she said the team was boosted by good crowd support.
“She’s a great player and we knew that coming in but the support from our community and our whole entire school is really uplifted us,” Dwyer said.
While there was joy for the Trojans, there was some heartbreak for the Railroaders.
“The feeling is kind of hollow,” Inman said. “The season is over for five of my seniors and we accomplished a lot this year. They won more games than they ever won before — the seniors who have been on varsity for four years. They won 15 games and that’s the most they’ve ever won. We had an eight-game winning streak and we did a lot of things. But we wish we could have just gotten one more.”
OWOSSO SCORING: Desiree Mofield 0 1-2 1, Danica Dwyer 3 4-7 11, Reese Thayer 4 1-2 10, Cali Read 1 0-1 3, Skotti Ball-Duley 2 2-2 6, Lily Usher 0 0-1 0. Totals 10 8-14 34.
DURAND SCORING: Rebecca Gilbert 1 1-2 3, Sydney Leydig 1 2-3 5, Jordyn Lawrence 3 0-0 7, Izzy Konesny 0 6-7 6, Marissa Harper 1 1-1 5, Rylee Remington 1 1-4 3. Totals 8 11-17 29.
