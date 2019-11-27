It’s the final week of the Pigskin Picks competition in the newsroom, and I’m in fourth place, 11 games back of Ryan Weiss. That means it’s Hail Mary time.
Perhaps I can steal a victory in this thing. Hey, it’s mathematically possible.
But in order for me to have any chance, I have to pick the exact opposite of Ryan. In all 12 games. And it’s probably going to mean I finish last.
Unlike many of my peers in the newsroom who take part in the contest, I’m not playing for second, or fourth, or seventh place. I’m trying to win this thing, and this is the only way I have any chance.
Is it going to happen? Of course not. But like Herm Edwards said, “You play to win the game.” First or last. Boom or bust. All or nothing.
In all likelihood, I’ll end up in last place, and I can live with that. But for my colleagues who are playing it safe, that’s why no one will remember their names. No one can say I didn’t try.
It’s been an entertaining year. Unfortunately I have to work Saturday, or I would be heading to Ann Arbor for the Michigan-Ohio State game. I suppose that four games a year is enough. But if Michigan can somehow slay the dragon this weekend and pull off the upset, Dan Basso, who is off, may just come up missing for making me stay here.
The only solace I take is that Michigan probably has a better chance of winning this weekend than I do of winning this picks competition. The great thing about sports? There’s always next year.
Now I have to justify these horrible picks.
D1: Brighton (11-2) vs. Davison (11-2)
I would absolutely pick Brighton to win this game, after stunning Belleville last week in the semifinals. Normally I would go with the whole team of destiny thing. Momentum is important in sports. Instead, I’m picking Davison.
D2: Mona Shores (11-2) vs. Detroit MLK (11-2)
Looks like I’m picking Mona Shores in this one. Detroit MLK defeated Birmingham last week, and I should be picking them to win, since the talent they’ve faced this year is superior to that of Mona Shores. But Mona Shores it is.
D3: Muskegon (13-0) vs. River Rouge (12-1)
Sigh. No sane person would pick River Rouge to beat perennial powerhouse Muskegon. Except for me. River Rouge in an all-time upset.
D4: Grand Rapids CC (12-1) vs. Detroit Country Day (13-0)
Country Day is undefeated and should win this game comfortably. But since I’m trying to win the competition, I’m going with Catholic Central. At least a lot of my friends in Grand Rapids who went to Central will be happy with this pick. Not that it will make any difference.
D5: Lansing Catholic (12-1) vs. Almont (13-0)
I don’t have any friends that went to Lansing Catholic Central. And I don’t even know where Almont is. But I’m picking Almont.
D6: Maple City Glen Lake (12-1) vs. Monroe St. Mary (11-1)
Again, the competition each team has faced this year will prove to be the difference. Monroe St. Mary will win, but I’m picking Maple City Glen Lake. It’s strange — I can actually visualize me finishing in last place.
D7: Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (13-0)
I realize this may be late, but when did Pewamo-Westphalia get good at any sport? They were terrible when I was in school. P-W is a generational kind of team, and their victory over New Lothrop two weeks ago shows that. P-W will win this one, but I’m picking Lumen Christi. Hey, there’s a chance?
D8: Beal City (12-1) vs. Reading (12-1)
I’m picking Beal City and I don’t even know where it is. Give me the picks trophy right now.
No. 2 Ohio State (-8.5) at No. 10 Michigan
It always comes down to this game for the Wolverines. As hot as any team in the country right now, Michigan always has a chance in Ann Arbor.
The offense will keep Michigan in it, but OSU is a juggernaut, and is as strong as a team I’ve seen the Buckeyes field. I’m hoping against hope that Michigan can finally beat the Buckeyes and land a nice bowl game. I’m taking the Wolverines to win straight up. Go Blue.
Maryland at Michigan State (-22.5)
Can MSU even score 21 points? Probably. But Maryland keeps it close. MSU wins, but doesn’t cover the spread.
Bears (-2.5) at Lions
I want to let the record reflect that I was forced into picking the Lions. Normally, I would never pick this dumpster fire of a franchise to win anything. But I have to. Lions win by some fluke.
49ers vs. Ravens (-4.5)
Again, why would I pick the 49ers over the Ravens, obviously one of the two or three best teams in the league, in this one? Because I’m trying to win. And picking San Francisco is the only way that can happen.
