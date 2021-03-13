ORTONVILLE — Ellie Toney scored 21 points and Sydnie Gillett added 20 as Corunna’s girls basketball team held off Ortonville Brandon 56-55 in overtime Friday night.
Corunna took the lead with a little more than a minute left in OT. The Cavaliers then made a defensive stop at the end of overtime to seal the win.
“They had the ball with 15 seconds left and they didn’t get a shot off,” Corunna coach Ron Birchmeier said.
Jenna Bauman also scored in double figures for Corunna (9-2, 7-2 Flint Metro League Stars) with 11 points. Toney had a double-double, pulling down 13 rebounds. She also had three steals. Gillett had six boards.
Ortonville Brandon trailed 42-31 after three quarters, but outscored Corunna 19-8 in the fourth to force overtime. Toney had all six Corunna points in the extra session.
Lake Fenton edged Goodrich, 42-30, in a critical Flint Metro League Stars Division matchup as the front-running Blue Devils improved to 8-1 in conference play.
Corunna scoring: Kira Patrick 0 2-4 2, Jenna Bauman 4 1-3 11, Ellie Toney 8 5-6 21, Sydnie Gillett 8 2-2 20, Adrianna Yougn 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-15 56.
Brandon scoring: S. Bronski 7 1-2 16, R. Abney 6 0-0 15. Totals 23 4-6 55.
Durand 54, Mt. Morris 40
MT. MORRIS — Jordyn Lawrence had 16 points and seven assists to pace Durand past Mt. Morris 54-40 Friday.
Maddie Raley scored 14 points and Kennedy Pawloski had 10 points, four assists and three steals for the Railroaders (6-6, 2-3 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference), who have won four of their last five.
Durand’s Jessica Winslow added eight points, four blocks and 10 rebounds. Lawrence also had five steals and Jade Garske grabbed seven rebounds.
Durand scoring: Jordyn Lawrence 5 5-7 16, Maddie Raley 7 0-0 14, Kennedy Pawloski 3 1-4 10, Jessica Winslow 4 0-0 8, Mackenzi Aslin 0 2-2 2, Syd Leydig 0 2-4 2, Jade Garske 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 12-19 54.
Owosso 36, Clio 22
CLIO — Kendall Anderson scored 11 points and Owosso snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Clio 36-22 Friday.
Peyton Spicer scored 10 points with eight rebounds and Reyn Tuttle added nine points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (2-8, 1-8 Flint Metro Stars).
The Trojans, after trailing 12-8 after one quarter, outscored the Mustangs 28-10 the rest of the way.
“The defense definitely got the thing going and completely changed the energy in the gym,” Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said. “Rebounding got stronger, passes quicker, shots started to fall but it all changed when the defense picked up.”
Clio fell to 1-8 overall and 2-9 in the league. The Mustangs edged Owosso in the teams’ first meeting, 32-30 Feb. 23.
Owosso scoring: Kendall Anderson 11 points, Peyton Spicer 10 points, Reyn Tuttle 9 points, Kaitlyn Cummings 2 points, Lexi Hemker 2 points, Alaynie Drury 2 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.