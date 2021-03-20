CHESANING — Reese Greenfelder made a contested layup to break a 2-2 first quarter tie and Chesaning never looked back Friday, capturing the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship outright with a 39-23 victory over Ovid-Elsie.
Anchored by an aggressive zone defense, the Indians (11-2, 7-0 MMAC) generated 11 steals, capitalizing in transition en route to their first conference championship since 1998 (Mid-Michigan Conference ‘B’ Division), and their first outright league title since 1976 (Mid-Michigan Conference).
“We keep on talking about relentlessness and working as hard as we can — we came out and we did that tonight,” said Greenfelder, who led the Indians with 12 points, six rebounds and seven steals. “We just have a next play mentality and if you mess up, it doesn’t matter, it’s on to the next.”
The Indians made their presence felt early and often, clogging passing lanes, diving for loose balls and generating extra possessions on the offensive glass.
The focused effort was best exemplified early in the fourth quarter as Greenfelder raced across the court to retrieve an errant inbound pass, tossing the ball off an Ovid-Elsie defender while crashing into the lower rows of the home bleachers to maintain possession.
“That’s what these guys have done all year long,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “We pitch it to them this way: If we’re going to have a chance to win games, we have to compete every single possession, every single night and they took that to heart. They’ve done it every night this year, they put it all on the line every single possession.”
Ovid-Elsie (7-3, 4-1 MMAC) entered the night with a chance to secure its third straight MMAC title, but struggled to get much of anything going in the team’s first basketball activity in more than a week. The Marauders were forced to quarantine for 10 days after being exposed to COVID-19 in a March 8 contest against Bath.
Ovid-Elsie was also without 6-foot-6 center Jackson Thornton, who missed Friday's game due to illness. The loss marked O-E’s lowest point total since a 40-23 loss to Birch Run Jan. 27, 2015.
“Hats off to Chesaning, they were absolutely ready to go, they did a great job with knowing what we like to do and taking us out of things we like to do,” Ovid-Elsie head coach Josh Latz said. “Obviously this is the first time I’ve seen the guys in 10 days, we haven’t had a practice, we haven’t touched a ball, we haven’t done anything in 10 days and it’s just unfortunate that we had to come out and do this off of that, but it is what it is. They played much better tonight and were much more deserving of the win.”
The Indians pushed the pace early, cashing in on early turnovers to stake a 6-2 lead with two transition lay-ups by Brady Coon and an inside shot by Greenfelder. Lucas Powell notched Chesaning’s lone 3-pointer moments later to make it 9-2. Another transition basket by Coon, followed by Tyler Sager’s turnaround jumper, stretched the Indians’ lead to 13-4 after one.
Chesaning maintained its defensive pressure in the second, outscoring the Marauders 5-3 while forcing several perimeter shots to stake a 18-7 halftime lead.
Greenfelder kept the Indians’ momentum going in the third quarter, scoring five points to help Chesaning pull away 29-15.
Fourth quarter lay-ups by Mason Struck, Powell and Samuel Princinsky kept the home crowd roaring, with Greenfelder’s steal-and-score with just under 3 minutes remaining serving as the definitive crescendo, giving Chesaning its largest lead of the night, 38-20.
Weigl said the victory was a bit sweeter given the uncertainty surrounding this season. Games were delayed until mid-February amid the pandemic, and at times, it seemed as if there may be no season at all.
“We didn’t think we were going to get (to play) anything (this year),” said Weigl, now in his seventh season as head coach. “Now to be here on this night a month and a half later, it’s the highlight of my career.”
Chesaning now awaits its opponent in the district tournament. The Indians will face the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup between Lake Fenton and Ovid-Elsie Thursday at Lake Fenton High School.
“We absolutely know that for us to have a chance to win it’s got to be this kind of effort every single possession, every single night, (tonight) just solidifies that,” Weigl said. “This is an amazing group of guys. They love each other, they play for each other, they support each other and they won’t let each other down.”
Chesaning scoring: Reese Greenfelder 5 2-5 12, Brady Coon 3 2-4 8, Lucas Powell 2 2-3 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.