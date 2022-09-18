PORTLAND — Laingsburg and Portland fought to a 2-2 boys soccer draw Saturday.
“It was a very physical game,” Wolfpack coach Natalie Elkins said. “Both goals (for us) were scored by Brayden Thomas.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Rain ending this morning. Then remaining mainly cloudy. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 18, 2022 @ 5:10 am
PORTLAND — Laingsburg and Portland fought to a 2-2 boys soccer draw Saturday.
“It was a very physical game,” Wolfpack coach Natalie Elkins said. “Both goals (for us) were scored by Brayden Thomas.”
Thomas was assisted in the first half from Adam Myers on a through ball. Thomas also scored in the second half unassisted after a throw in. He rocketed a shot from the top right corner of the 18-yard line.
Laingsburg now stands 5-2-2 overall and 3-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
GIRLS GOLF
Perry fourth, Laingsburg fifth
MARSHALL — Perry finished fourth and Laingsburg was fifth at Thursday’s Greater Lansing Activities Conference jamboree at The Medalist Golf Club.
The Ramblers shot 241 while Laingsburg carded a 301. Bath was first at 200 while Lakewood (216) and Olivet (223) were second and third, respectively.
Maddie Kloeckner of Perry finished sixth individually with a 55 score.
Anna Schaibly of Bath shot a medalist round of 43.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.