BYRON — Chesaning’s boys and girls track teams paced the field Wednesday at a quad meet in Byron.
The boys team ran up the numbers on Durand (104-32), LakeVille (113-23), Byron (122-15) and Webberville (132-1).
Collecting two solo wins apiece for the Indians were Zach Harlan, tops in the 100-meter dash (11.1) and 200 dash (23.4); Codey Harlan, first in the 400 dash (55.5) and long jump (19-41/2); and Levi Maier, first in the 800 run (2:01.4) and 1600 run (5:31.8).
Also winning solo events for Chesaning were Caleb Walker (110 hurdles, 15.5) and Jordan Nixon (pole vault, 12-5).
The Indians won the 4x100 relay, with Cal Frasier, Nicholas Zamora, Nixon and Jaylen Anderson (46.5); the 4x200 relay, with Walker, Anderson, Reese Greenfelder and Zach Harlan (1:35.0); the 4x400 relay, with Walker, Zachary Garno, Truman Danek and Maier (4:38.4); and the 4x800 relay, with Levi Maier, Cole Maier, Blake Hoerner and Walker (9:45.1).
Durand’s standouts were Evan Samson — first in the high jump (6-4) and 300 intermediate hurdles (42.9) — and Dylan McDonald, first in the discus (141-6) and shot put (41-10).
In the girls competition, Chesaning logged victories over Durand (1021/2-331/2), Byron (113-24), LakeVille (109-22) and Webberville (1001/2-301/2).
The Indians received double solo victories from Makayla Reiber (high jump, 4-10) and 400 dash (1:06.5); and Taylor Bailey, first in the 3200 run (15:04) and 1600 run (6:35.0).
Also capturing solo wins were Chesaning’s Hannah Oakes (800 run, 2:46.3), Gwen Maike (100 hurdles, 19.1), Kyla Jackson (shot put, 31-4 1/2) and Avery Beckman (pole vault, 7-5).
Chesaning won the 4x400 relay with Reiber, Maike, Addison Ostrander and Oakes (3:56.6) and won the 4x800 relay with Reiber, Savannah Crofoot, Bailey and Oakes (11:48.0).
Durand’s Taylor Carlson won both the 200 dash (28.9) and long jump (15-7).
Jordyn Lawrence of the Railroaders won the 300 hurdles (55.4).
Ovid-Elsie boys, girls
sweep MMAC quad
MONTROSE — Both Ovid-Elsie track and field teams emerged unscathed with 3-0 records at Wednesday’s MMAC quad at Montrose Hills McCloy High School.
The Marauder boys swept New Lothrop (80-49), Mt. Morris (85-47) and Montrose (113-20).
Beau Price was a three-time solo winner for Ovid-Elsie, winning the long jump (20-6), the 400 dash (54.7) and the 200 dash (23.9).
Other solo winners for the Marauders were Mason Ritenburg (110 hurdles, 17.4), Tryce Tokar (pole vault, 11-6) and Ryan Gavenda (high jump (5-5).
O-E also won the 4x400 relay thanks to Jamison Custer, Tokar, Nick Long and Price (3:50.0).
New Lothrop’s Alex Milks was first in the 300 hurdles (49.8) while Stone Elkins won the 800 run (2:21.9) and Cole Yaros fronted the 1600 run (5:11.1).
The Hornets won the 4x200 relay with Nolan Mulcahy, Elkins, Kaven Unangst and Nick Barnette (1:41.2) and the 4x800 relay with Yaros, Lieu Vincke, Elkins and Brenden Olsen (9:24.3).
The Ovid-Elsie girls swept New Lothrop (651/2-62 1/2), Mt. Morris (109-16) and Montrose (1171/2-71/2).
Posting two solo wins each for the Marauders were Aubrey Kurka, tops in the 400 dash (1:09.2) and shot put (28-11/2); and Piper White, first in the 1600 run (6:28.0) and 3200 run (14:30.2).
Other solo winners for O-E were Jessica Kozlowski (100 hurdles, 18.2), Samantha Snider (long jump (14-1/2) and Audrey Johns (high jump, 4-8).
The Marauders also won the 4x400 relay, with Isabella Loynes, Braeden Tokar, Tava Kvalevog and Kurka (4:47.2); and the 4x800 relay, with Kvalevog, Hannah Koutz, Audrey Bensinger and Alexis Spitzley (11:33.6).
New Lothrop got solo triumphs from Elizabeth Heslip (200 dash, 28.5), Lexy Andres (800 run, 2:52.4), Emma Bishop (300 hurdles, 57.2) and Carlyne Malone (discus, 69-0).
The Hornets were first in the 4x100 relay, with Lily Bruff, Heslip, Ella Mulcahy and Ashlyn Albert (56.0); and the 4x200 relay, with Bruff, Heslip, Mulcahy and Laina Yates (2:56.9).
Laingsburg sweeps
BATH — It was a clean sweep for the Laingsburg boys and girls track and field teams at Wednesday’s CMAC South Preseason meet at Bath.
In the boys competition, Laingsburg scored 90 points to edge second-place Bath (88), Dansville (521/2) and Potterville (241/2).
Leading the way for the Wolfpack were two-time solo winners Jack Borgman, first in the 100-meter dash (11.54) and pole vault (12-feet even) and Noah Devereaux, tops in the 1600 run (4:57.27) and 3200 run (11:02.34).
Also winning for Laingsburg was Mitchell Yates (200 dash, 25.09).
The Laingsburg girls were also first with 126 points while Bath (83), Potterville (17) and Dansville (13) were next.
Posting solo wins for the Wolfpack were Kyleigh Luna (100 dash, 13.80), Kathryn Magyar (200 dash, 29.87), Mallory Woodbury (400 dash, 1:13.46), Emily Rathka (3200 run, 14:11.39), Ellie Tortorella (300 hurdles, 1:02.76), Bella Strieff (shot put, 30-4 3/4) and Madison Phillips (pole vault, 8-6).
Laingsburg won the 4x100 relay, with Ashley Bila, Luna, Strieff and Ellie Baynes (54.89); the 4x200 relay with Baynes, Magyar, Luna and Strieff (1:56.36); and the 4x800 relay with Addison Elkins, Bila, Phillips and Grace Knull (12:18.83).
BASEBALL
Corunna 16, Lake Fenton 6
LINDEN — Corunna topped Lake Fenton, 16-6, in five innings Wednesday, improving to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Flint Metro League.
Colby Ardelean captured the pitching win, working all five innings and giving up eight hits and six runs. He struck out two and walked one.
The Cavaliers backed up Ardelean with a 17-hit attack. Braden Andrejack lined three hits — all doubles — and drove in four runs. Ardelean also collected four RBIs with a double and single. Parker Isham clubbed a double and two singles and drove in two runs. Brayden Bukovick also jolted three hits.
Corunna overcame five errors.
Goodrich 20, Owosso 10
OWOSSO — Goodrich topped Owosso, 20-10, in a single game Wednesday to complete a 3-0 season sweep of the Trojans.
Owosso (0-4, 0-3 Flint Metro League Stars) took a 10-4 lead in the fourth inning thanks to some solid pitching by Zach Evon as well as some timely hitting but couldn’t maintain that advantage.
“Goodrich took advantage of walks and defensive miscues,” said Owosso coach Kevin Moore.
Hugh Doyle smashed three hits for Owosso while Hayden Smith and Hoyt Patrick each tagged two hits.
Goodrich improved to 3-0 in conference action.
Perry 18,
Morrice 7
MORRICE — Perry defeated backyard neighbor Morrice, 18-7, to rise to 5-0 overall Wednesday.
Joey McGraw-Allen laced three hits including two doubles for the Ramblers and also picked up the pitching victory. McGraw-Allen got on base five times while also drawing two walks. On the mound, he worked 32/3 innings, giving up one run and one hit. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Brady Burns drove in four runs for Perry with one base hit. Tristan Krupp had three RBIs and one hit. DH Jylon Peek powered two hits and drove in two runs. Cole Sawyer and Michael Werner each had one hit and two RBIs.
Game 2 was not completed.
New Lothrop 8, LakeVille 2
OTISVILLE — New Lothrop’s varsity baseball team squared its season record at 1-1 by blasting LakeVille, 8-2, Monday.
Ty Olsen held LakeVille scoreless through four innings while permitting just three hits. Olsen recorded five strikeouts.
Bryce Kuchar, Ty Kohlmann and Cole Bradshaw all laced base hits for the Hornets.
Game 2 was called due to darkness with New Lothrop leading 5-4 in the top of the fourth inning.
GIRLS SOCCER
Corunna 2, Owosso 1
CORUNNA — Corunna defeated Owosso, 2-1, in Flint Metro League girls soccer play Wednesday at home.
The Cavaliers (1-2 overall, 1-0 Flint Metro) built a 2-0 first-half lead thanks to goals by Hayley Kennedy and Abby Boles.
Owosso (0-2, 0-1 Flint Metro) closed to within 2-1 when Mallory Dennis scored with 15 minutes left. Trojan coach Chris Bird said it came as a result of some aggressive play.
“Iszabelle Jameson won an aerial battle against the Corunna keeper, which led to a goal by centerback, Mallory Dennis,” said Bird.
Owosso outshot Corunna 11-7 and Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka praised the work of his defense.
“We had great performances from captains Hayley Kennedy, Cora Tuller at center back and Emma Holmes in the middle of the field, and many others,” said Gregoricka.
Corunna goalkeeper Olivia Karanja made 10 saves while Owosso goalkeeper Lily Usher made three saves.
SOFTBALL
P-W doubles
up Perry
PERRY — Pewamo-Westphalia swept Perry, 12-2 and 14-4 Wednesday.
Both games spanned five innings, and Perry hurt itself by committing four errors in Game 1 and five errors in Game 2.
Sara Austin had two hits including a double in the first game for the Ramblers.
Madison Ralston had a double for Perry.
Austin took the loss in Game 1. She gave up 11 hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
In the nightcap, Perry (1-2 overall) clubbed seven hits with Celina McFarland tagging two hits including a double. Grace Spiess added a triple.
Madison Kloeckner took the pitching loss. She worked three innings and gave up 11 hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
BOYS GOLF
Holly 196,
Owosso 198
OWOSSO — Owosso suffered its second two-stroke loss of the week when Holly edged the Trojans, 196-198, Wednesday at Owosso Country Club.
Ryan Dahl shot a team-low 46 for Owosso and it was his first low round for the Trojans. Jon Mazza added a 47 with Hunter Babcock carding a 51 and Owen Feldpausch posting a 54.
Owosso (0-2) will next compete in Friday’s Judson Invitational Scramble at Glenbrier in Perry.
Perry 185,
Durand 196
PERRY — Senior Keaton Lantis shot a medalist round of 43 and the Perry boys golf team defeated Durand 185-196 Tuesday in season-opening action at Glenbrier Golf Course.
Keagan Brown carded a 45 for the Ramblers (1-0). Other scorers were DJ Jenks (47) and Tyler Webb (50).
Senior Connor Hovis shot a team-low 46 for the Railroaders (0-1).
Mason Pancheck and Brayden Kelley each carded 49s. Kwin Knapp shot 52.
