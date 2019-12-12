WILLIAMSTON — Owosso beat Perry 53-30 in to salvage a split at Wednesday’s season-opening Battle for M-52 meet at Williamston.
Perry was shorthanded and that played a role in the Trojans’ victory, but the Ramblers won four of the six matches that took place. Owosso’s Colton Blaha and Dominic Patterson were the only Trojans to pick up victories against the Ramblers, both winning by pin.
Though they went 0-2 at the quad meet, Perry coach Jason Spiess was still pleased with the team’s effort.
“As a team we did alright,” he said. “We’re young and don’t have a full team. I don’t think that last match (against Owosso) went too bad, only lost (by 23), lost two matches out of 10 (on the night). That’s not that bad.”
Owosso coach Ryan Clevenger was also pleased with his team at the meet’s end.
“We did pretty good,” he said. “We have some kids who wrestled pretty aggressive and we’ve got to keep that up. I’d like to see them wrestle more aggressive, but (it’s) the first night, the kids got some jitters and stuff like that. The young kids just have to learn to compete without getting nervous but that will come in time right know their trying to figure this sport out.”
Owosso faced off against Dansville first. The Trojans took three matches, with pins by Colton Blaha, Patterson and Taylor Lange and one by decision for Kristian Keyes. However it wasn’t enough to overcome the Aggies, who won 45-33.
Clevenger praised Patterson’s performance.
“(Patterson) our heavyweight wrestled pretty tough,” Clevenger said. “He had a big strong kid from Dansville that he was able to wear down and pin. He’s going to be fun to coach this year.”
Perry faced off against host Williamston in its first match, losing 60-24.
