DURAND — Jordyn Lawrence matched her career-high scoring output with 26 points and Durand stretched its winning streak to five games by defeating Montrose, 57-38, Tuesday.
Lawrence made 14-of-17 free throws.
“This is our fifth win in a row and avenges a 51-38 road loss to Montrose back in December,” said Durand coach Dave Inman. “I thought we got pushed around and out-hustled in the first game and the girls were so locked in to play them again. We were physical in getting into the paint and drawing fouls and our post players were much more aggressive boxing out and matching their physicality.”
Durand finished 24 of 38 from the free throw line.
The Railroaders (9-5 overall, 6-3 MMAC) got 11 points from Izzy Konesny and five points apiece from Marissa Harper and Hayli Pugh.
Montrose (5-8, 5-4 MMAC) was led by Nadiyah Walsh with 15 points and Chloe Thompson with 11 points.
Corunna 45, Linden 39
CORUNNA — Kira Patrick scored 19 points with four 3-pointers as Corunna defeated Linden 45-39 Tuesday in girls basketball action.
The win lifted the Cavaliers to 7-6 overall.
Patrick scored 17 of her points in the second half including 10 in the third quarter when she drained three 3-poiners. Jenna Bauman added nine points while Sydnie Gillett scored six, all in the first quarter.
Kayla Widner scored 16 points for Linden (8-4).
LakeVille 44, Byron 33
OTISVILLE — Byron led 24-20 at halftime but LakeVille rallied for a 44-33 victory at home Tuesday.
The Eagles (3-11 overall, 0-8 MMAC) got eight points, eight rebounds and three steals from Jaclyn Aldrich. Ashley Nixon and Reese Forgie each scored seven points while Jordan Huhn scored five.
LakeVille improved to 7-7 overall and 4-5 in league play.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Durand 78, Montrose 52
DURAND — Markell Tate scored 23 points with seven rebounds and seven steals to lift Durand past Montrose 78-52 Tuesday.
The Railroaders improved to 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the MMAC — tied for first place with Ovid-Elsie and Chesaning.
Gabe Lynn added 15 points with nine rebounds, six steals and four assists. Alex Bruni scored 10 points while Auustin Kelley scored nine points with five assists and three steals and Kwin Knapp had eight points and three assists.
Montrose slipped to 7-6 and 3-6 in the MMAC.
Chesaning 56,
Mt. Morris 44
MT. MORRIS — Mason Struck and Lucas Powell each scored 16 points as Chesaning remained in a three-way tie for first place in the MMAC by defeating Mt. Morris, 56-44.
Chesaning now stands 12-3 overall and 8-1 in the MMAC.
Struck added eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Powell added four assists and four steals.
Reese Greenfelder contributed nine points and eight rebounds to the Indians attack while Eli Escamillia had eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
Mt. Morris is now 6-5 overall and 4-5 in league play.
Byron 57, LakeVille 52
OTISVLLE — Reese Arndt had 22 points with 14 rebounds and three steals as Byron defeated LakeVille, 57-52, Tuesday.
Owen Thomas supplied 15 points, six rebounds and three steals toward the Eagles cause. Byron (2-9 overall, 2-7 MMAC) also got 11 points, five steals and four assists from Nathan Erdman. Trevor Ritter added seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.
