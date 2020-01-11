NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s boys basketball team surged to 6-0 and 5-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Friday by beating Mt. Morris, 67-54.
Bryce Richardson scored 13 points for the Hornets while Ty Kohlmann and Jake Graves each scored 12 and Avery Moore and Luke Birchmeier each added eight points.
Dylan Shaydik netted seven points for New Lothrop, which took a 20-9 lead after one quarter and led 31-18 by halftime.
