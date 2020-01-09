LAINGSBURG — Kara Mahoney made 13 of 14 free-throw attempts, finishing with 23 points as the Laingsburg girls basketball team defeated Potterville 49-25 Wednesday.
Mahoney added five rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.
The Wolfpack (6-2, 3-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) got eight points from Erica Wade and seven from Grace Graham. Graham added nine rebounds, five steals and four assists. Wade had seven steals and four rebounds.
“Basically this was our first game in three weeks,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “I thought we played real well with 22 steals. We also had some turnovers. We’ve had some scrimmages but you just can’t duplicate what a game is like.”
Potterville fell to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the CMAC.
LAINGSBURG 49, POTTERVILLE 25
POTTERVILLE (5-3, 3-2 CMAC): Kendrick 2 3-6 9. Totals: 5 13-20 25.
LAINGSBURG (6-2, 3-1 CMAC): Kara Mahoney 4 13-14 23, Grace Graham 3 1-4 7, Lorna Strieff 2 0-1 4, Erica Wade 4 0-3 8, Gabby Paquet 0 1-2 1, Bree Schlaack 2 0-0 4, Sage Wurm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 15-24 49.
Potterville 8 5 5 7 — 25
Laingsburg 12 7 16 14 — 49
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 2 (Mahoney 2). Pottervile 2. Rebounds: Laingsburg (Graham 9, Mahoney 5, Strieff 5, Wade 4). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Laingsburg 17. Potterville 18. Assists: Laingsburg (Mahoney 4, Graham 4). Steals: Laingsburg (Wade 7, Graham 5, Mahoney 4, Strieff 4). Blocks: Laingsburg (Mahoney 2).
