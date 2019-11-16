The Wolverines demolished the Spartans Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, 44-10, on a sunny and brisk November day, and if you’re unfamiliar with the rivalry, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh throwing the ball in the fourth quarter while up 27 points tells you everything you need to know. This one felt personal.
Michigan defeated MSU for the second consecutive year and third time in the last four years, meaning the Paul Bunyan Trophy will be sticking around Ann Arbor.
Saturday’s contest had a little extra mustard, with numerous personal fouls being called on both teams during the game, an ejection, late hits and lots of postgame talk from the Wolverines.
Senior safety Josh Metellus summed up the feeling in the locker room about the chippy play at the postgame press conference.
“I’m pretty pleased because I feel like we’re way more classier than them,” Metellus said. “They try to take it to a level that wasn’t playing football. We play football over here. I don’t know what they do over there, but we play football. And it showed today.”
Harbaugh must have been pleased with the way his team has improved following the road loss to Penn State. Coming off a bye week after blasting Notre Dame, improvement by the offense and defense were impossible to miss. The Wolverines dominated in every facet of the game Saturday — offense, defense, special teams — after surrendering an early touchdown to the Spartans. It felt like the longer the game went on, the hole MSU was in would only get deeper, and the Wolverines would keep scoring at will. The offense scored on eight straight possessions.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson finished the game 24 of 33 for 384 yards and four touchdowns, his first 300 yard game for the Wolverines. He also completed passes to nine different receivers.
MSU’s fanbase is calling for head coach Mark Dantonio’s job, and there’s a lot of chatter that he might be out after this season — or sooner. That’s the thing about expectations. Spartan fans aren’t going to like hearing this, but historically the program has been pretty pedestrian.
That outstanding run MSU had, winning a Rose Bowl and making the College Football Playoff? Yeah, those days are over. They took advantage of Michigan being down for a long period, and what’s happening the last few years over in East Lansing isn’t an aberration. It’s the MSU program regressing to the mean.
The difference in the programs is crystal-clear at this point. Many Michigan fans are hoping that the MSU administration keeps Dantonio around for many years to come. Because the Wolverines own this rivalry again.
Next for Michigan is a road contest at Indiana, followed by the season finale against the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor. It would be foolish to overlook the Hoosiers, who very nearly went in to Penn State and left with a win. If they get past that game unscathed… Nevermind. Not even going to type it. But it’s nice to think about, isn’t it?
