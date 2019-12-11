BOYS BASKETBALL: Potterville rallies past Perry, 54-51

PERRY — Perry found itself on the wrong end of a fourth quarter comeback to start the 2019-20 season as the Ramblers fell 54-51 Tuesday night at home to Potterville.
“We just had some crucial mistakes at the wrong time,” said Ramblers’ head coach Mike Shauver after the loss. “I thought we played hard, we just didn’t make the crucial plays at the right times and that’s something we need to correct.”
The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout. Perry jumped out to a 21-14 lead after the first quarter and carried the lead well into the second quarter, thanks in part to forward Caleb Leykauf, who led the team with 22 points and six rebounds.
But as the half neared its end, the Potterville offense gained some confidence and surged back to cut the deficit to one at the break.
“I think we let up a little bit, you get a lead and the tendency is to let up,” Shauver said. “That’s something that can be correctable and you’ve just got have to play like you’re down 10 even if you have a lead.”
Perry went on a run to start the second half to bump the lead back to seven, but once again Potterville fought back after some Perry turnovers.
With a little under six minutes left in the fourth Potterville tied the game at 46. A minute later, The Vikings took the lead and seemingly gained all the momentum. With a 1:40 left, Potterville hit a 3-pointer to put it up 51-46.
Leykauf hit a big 3 to close the deficit, but Potterville answered on second chance put-back after a scramble for the ball.
With 3.1 seconds to go, Perry threw up a prayer from just over half court in an effort to tie, but it banked off the glass, missing the rim as time expired.
Brodie Crim added nine points for the Ramblers and C.J. King handed out eight assists.
Perry will have to wait until next week to try and secure its first victory. The Ramblers won’t wait that long to get back to working on their game.
“We’ll come back to practice tomorrow, we’ll fix what we need to and we’ll come back next Tuesday and see what we can do,” Shauver said.
PERRY 50, POTTERVILLE 45 (OT)
PERRY (1-2): Alyssa Welsh 11 8-9 33, Grace O’Neill 1 1-2 4, Emma Emmons 0 0-2 0, Emma Cochrane 1 0-0 2, Lorraine Tharnish 2 0-0 4, Katie Kiger 3 1-3 7. Totals: 18 10-16 50.
POTTERVILLE (2-1): Kendrick 11 points.
Perry 2 16 10 12 10 — 50
Potterville 9 14 10 7 5 — 45
3-Point Goals: Perry 4 (Welsh 3, O’Neill 1).
