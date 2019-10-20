VOLLEYBALL
Cavs silver champs
FENTON — Elizabeth Norris finished with 54 kills and 77 assists as Corunna fared 2-2-2 Saturday and won the silver bracket championship at Fenton.
In bracket play Corunna beat Grand Ledge, 25-22, 25-17 and then defeated Linden in the silver finals, 25-23, 25-27, 15-12.
In pool play, the Cavaliers tied Grand Blanc (25-21), 17-25), lost to Kingsley (19-25, 20-25), tied Fenton (20-25, 25-15) and lost to Bedford (12-25, 14-25).
Ellie Toney had 39 kills while Nelle’ge’ Sims had 22 for the Cavaliers, Sims added 13 blocks and seven aces while Toney had 44 assists, seven blocks and four aces. Ava Gustafson had eight blocks while Hannah Hollister had 69 digs and Josalyn Stratton had 48 digs.
Corunna now stands 19-8-5 overall.
