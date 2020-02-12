MORRICE — It was another rough night for Morrice as the Orioles dropped their second straight, falling 89-45 Tuesday to Burton Bendle.
Morrice was coming off a 32-point loss Friday night to Genesee Christian.
“Tonight was just one of them nights that just wasn’t our night,” Morrice head coach Jeremy Rogers said. “We just came out flat. We had open looks in the beginning, we didn’t knock them down and it went down hill from there.”
Hunter McGowan and Owen Doerner both finished with nine points in the loss for Morrice (4-10, 3-9 Genesee Area Conference).
Both squads struggled to score early, particularly at the rim. But things took a turn when the Tigers starting hitting their 3-pointers.
“(Bendle) was red hot from outside, they knocked down a lot of shots even with hands in (their) face,” said Rogers.”We just couldn’t dig ourselves out of that hole.”
The Tigers out-shot Morrice 11-4 from 3-point range and made 25 baskets overall compared to just 13 for Morrice. Dayton Mills had 19 points for Bendle (12-3, 9-3) and Malik Bingham Davis added 18.
But Orioles guard Peyton Smith attributed the loss to more than just Bendle’s shooting.
“They shot it well, but we played terrible,” Smith said. “At the start of the second quarter we turned the ball over a lot — (with) turnovers you don’t get shots, the other team gets shots, they’re knocking them down while your not makes for a huge swing.”
Contributing to that uptick in turnovers in the second was Bendle’s stifling full-court press that left no room for Morrice to establish any sort of consistent offense. When the Orioles did cross half court, they we met with a trap-heavy defensive look that further added to their woes.
Morrice finished the game with 22 turnovers and just seven steals.
Morrice lost to Bendle by a similar score last month, 85-50 Jan. 14. It was the team’s sixth loss by over 30 points on the season — most of which have come against the upper half of the GAC (Flint Beecher, Webberville, Bendle and Genesee Christian).
Rogers, though, remains confident in his team’s ability to bounce back and continue to improve ahead of the postseason.
“We’re not far off, we’ve played good basketball. We’ve had a couple nights were it just didn’t click or whatever but I don’t think we’re far away.”
MORRICE 62, BENDLE 10
BENDLE (4-9, 3-9): NiKalyn Gynsell 2 0-0 6 Totals: 3 1-2 10.
MORRICE (12-3, 11-1): Gracie Nowak 1 2-4 4, Abi Beem 2 2-2 6, Zena Latunski 6 3-4 15, Olivia Riley 6 1-2 18 Totals: 23 9-17 62.
Bendle 7 3 0 0 — 10
Morrice 14 16 19 13 — 62
3-Point Goals: Morrice 7 (Latunski 5); Bendle 3 (Gynsell 2). Rebounds: Morrice 45 (Latunski 11). Assists: Morrice 15 (Nowak 8). Steals: Morrice 20 (Nowak 6). Blocked Shots: Morrice 5 (Nowak 2).
