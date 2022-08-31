MORRICE — Nearing its decennial as an eight-man football program, the die of expectations is well and truly cast at Morrice. The Orioles are going to win a bunch of games, make the playoffs and compete for championships. That’s that. Everybody knows it.

Case in point: Even after losing seven senior starters — five on each side of the ball — from last year’s 10-1, North Central Thumb League Champion juggernaut and switching to what figures to be a much more competitive league, the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association still had sufficient reverence for the program to rank Morrice fifth out of the 51 Division 2 eight-man teams in their 2022 preseason poll.

