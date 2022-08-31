MORRICE — Nearing its decennial as an eight-man football program, the die of expectations is well and truly cast at Morrice. The Orioles are going to win a bunch of games, make the playoffs and compete for championships. That’s that. Everybody knows it.
Case in point: Even after losing seven senior starters — five on each side of the ball — from last year’s 10-1, North Central Thumb League Champion juggernaut and switching to what figures to be a much more competitive league, the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association still had sufficient reverence for the program to rank Morrice fifth out of the 51 Division 2 eight-man teams in their 2022 preseason poll.
It amounts to a vote of confidence in what head coach Kendall Crockett has built in the village since ushering the Orioles out of the 11-man hinterlands ahead of the 2014 season. Crockett still remembers the hesistancy that accompanied his team’s transition into the eight-man game.
“Our first year the kids weren’t sold on the fact that we were doing eight-man — the whole ‘it’s not real football type thing’ — but you find out pretty quick that it is football … and that it’s pretty exciting to watch when you find some teams that know what they’re doing.”
Morrice is obviously one of those teams.
The numbers speak for themselves, of course — in eight seasons under Crockett, Morrice has gone 69-18 with seven playoff appearances, three regional championships and an unforgettable state title run in 2018. But that avalanche of wins is in some ways a mere byproduct of a culture successfully established.
A key part of that culture is a robust aversion to naysaying.
“We try to stay away from the word ‘can’t’ around here,” Crockett said. “I don’t care what you can’t do, I’m more interested in what you’re willing to try.”
Outside-of-the-box-inventiveness is key in the eight-player game, where doing more with less is a necessity.
Still, while Crockett and Co. have given the Oriole faithful plenty of reasons to believe that the team’s institutional momentum will keep it barreling towards big success, there is an argument to be made that Morrice might take a step back this year.
One reason is the Orioles’ performance in 2021 left them pretty much nowhere to go but down. Morrice was a statistically dominant team last year, eclipsing the 2018 squad in a number of categories. The 2021 Orioles scored 609 points — 44 more than the state champs, while playing two fewer games — and allowed only 87, good for a +522 point differential.
If it weren’t for a second-half (really fourth-quarter) collapse after going up 22-8 against frequent postseason nemesis Colon in the second round of the playoffs, Morrice might well have netted its second state title.
The 2022 version of the Orioles are missing from last year’s beast of a team is four seniors on the offensive line, whose uncommon bulk — by Morrice standards, all four hovered in the 200 to 250-pound range — helped pave the way for a staggering rushing performance by also-departed quarterback Wyatt Wesley. Wesley’s 2,493-yard, 44-touchdown effort set both school (for the yardage) and state (for the scores) record books on fire.
Factor in that Wesley and two of the graduated linemen (Brett McGowan and Jonah Moser) were defensive starters too, throw in the loss of fullback/middle linebacker Todd Nanasy and there’s really no skirting the fact that Crockett’s culture is going to to have to do some heavy lifting to fill all the gaps attrition has created.
Crockett is intimately aware of what his squad has lost — “this year we don’t have that gigantic offensive line,” he said — but he is confident in his staff’s ability to successfully tailor a scheme to the talents of the players that he does have.
One wrinkle he’s thinking of trying — sure to shock those who have followed the ground-bound exploits of Wesley and Hunter Nowak before him at QB — is throwing the ball.
“Quarterback’s a big position for us. It’s been more of a running position in the past, but we’re not going to be that same type of team this year — we’re going to be much more of a passing team,” Crockett proclaimed.
Entrusted with implementing this new-fangled strategy will be Travis Farrow.
One of four seniors on the team, Farrow was a starter at cornerback — a role he’s continuing in — last year and spent time in the slot on offense.
Farrow believes that this year’s team will be able to stretch the field with quickness, thus ameliorating the Orioles’ relative lack of heft up front.
“I think we’re going to have a lot of speed,” Farrow said. “Obviously, we don’t have the size on the o-line that we had last year, but what we’re lacking there we’re making up for with speed and getting out of the backfield quickly.”
One of Morrice’s chief speed merchants figures to be Dustin Copeland, another senior, who will be starting at fullback in the team’s unbalanced shotgun configuration.
The diminutive Copeland was a starter at linebacker in 2021. He’s looking forward to the novelty of balls traveling through the air.
“That’ll be something different. It won’t hurt to try,” Copeland said.
Farrow said that the passing game was slow to take shape at the start of five-on-five season over the summer, but that things have since begun to click.
“As the the summer went on, we came together,” he said, “routes started looking a lot better and we started connecting on passes.”
Morrice’s other two seniors are Drew and Peyton McGowan. Drew was a starter on both sides of the line last year. Peyton pitched in and is lined up to contribute as a guard and linebacker this year.
Crockett is hoping for big things from that quartet, but also named sophomore Travis Smith (G/LB) and junior C.J. Chapko (G/DE) as potentially being key contributors.
As previously noted, the other factor, besides roster churn, which could make Morrice’s season a bit more of a challenge than last year’s is the team’s membership in the new Central Michigan Football Confrence. The 10-team league (leaving no room for nonconference opponents) appears stacked.
Only two of Morrice’s new foes finished below .500 in 2021, and those two — Montabella and Middleton-Fulton — each went 4-5 with positive point differentials.
Matchups against Portland St. Patrick, which is riding a 10-year playoff streak and made the state finals in 2017, 2019 and 2020, and Breckenridge, which has been a playoff team in 11-man for the past six seasons, would appear to offer particularly stiff challenges.
Crockett evinced confidence in the face of this increased regular-season competition however, noting that it’s never been his team’s style to take its opposition for granted to begin with.
“It’s not like you go in to any game saying, ‘Oh, this is a week off.’ As soon as you do that, you’re in for a rough game,” he said.
