DURAND — Goals by Hunter Helka, Matthew Williams, Nick Hormann and Justin Frye lifted Byron past Durand 4-0 Thursday.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Byron led 3-0 at halftime. Billy Bailey made two saves for the Eagles, who got two assists from Williams and one from Ben Anibal.
Evan Burr made 15 saves for Durand, which fell to 0-1 overall and o-1 in the MMAC.
