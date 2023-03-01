Kohlmann leads New Lothrop to semifinal win over Chesaning, 40-31

New Lothrop freshman Kelsey Kohlmann makes a free throw during the fourth quarter of her team’s district semifinal win against Chesaning at New Lothrop Wednesday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

NEW LOTHROP — Kelsey Kohlmann is a freshman in name only, according to New Lothrop girls basketball head coach Jim Perry.

Kohlmann’s game-high 15 points led New Lothrop to a 40-31 district semifinal victory over familiar Mid-Michigan Activities Conference foe Chesaning at home Wednesday.

