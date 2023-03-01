Kohlmann leads New Lothrop to semifinal win over Chesaning, 40-31

NEW LOTHROP — Kelsey Kohlmann is a freshman in name only, according to New Lothrop girls basketball head coach Jim Perry.
Kohlmann’s game-high 15 points led New Lothrop to a 40-31 district semifinal victory over familiar Mid-Michigan Activities Conference foe Chesaning at home Wednesday.
The victory is the Hornets’ third win against the Indians this year, with New Lothrop prevailing 37-28 and 36-25 in a regular season sweep.
“I don’t look at (Kohlmann) as a freshman anymore at this part of the season,” Perry said of his young guard. “She’s grown up and faced some battles throughout the year. She’s a scorer for us — she’s not afraid to take it to the basket and get to the free throw line, and she did that tonight.”
New Lothrop (16-6) advances to the district final, where it will square off against Millington. Millington (11-11) beat Montrose, 47-35, in its district semifinal to advance. The final tips off 7 p.m. Friday, at New Lothrop.
When asked about her standout performance, Kohlmann was a case study in humility.
“My teammates gave me great passes, and I just laid them in,” she said.
Kohlmann’s virtues were not lost on Chesaning head coach Steve Keck.
“She plays hard. She’s only a freshman and is going to be a good player,” he said.
As the No. 1 seed its district, New Lothrop came into Wednesday’s game off a bye. The Hornets were clearing champing at the bit to get their playoff run going, as they blitzed Chesaning for 20-points in the first quarter, dominating at both ends of the court.
“We put a little pressure on them to start the game, and got some quick steals and layups. We came ready to play. We faced Chesaning twice already and know that they’re a good team and that (Chesaning) is going to fight, and we came out and jumped on them early,” Perry said.
Keck agreed that New Lothrop’s pressure was a headache, leading to his squad trailing 20-9 after the opening frame.
“New Lothrop had really good pressure and we didn’t handle it that well. We expected it, but they’re a well coached team and they took it to us,” he said.
New Lothrop received contributions from up and down its lineup in the decisive period, with Ashlyn Orr scoring six, Izzy Heslip adding five and Marissa Rombach draining a 3-pointer.
Chesaning fared better in the second and third quarters, outscoring New Lothrop 18-14. Junior Charley Mahan, who led the Indians with 11 points, sank a runner in the third quarter’s final seconds to trim the Hornet lead to seven entering the fourth quarter.
Kohlmann said despite Chesaning cutting into the Hornet lead, there was no panic for New Lothrop heading into the fourth.
“We knew we were better than them, so we just pulled it together and finished it out,” she said.
The Hornets were able to halt any Chesaning momentum by forcing two turnovers on the first two possessions of the final stanza, and Kohlmann was able to penetrate the Indian defense and add crucial points at the charity stripe.
Chesaning finishes its season with an overall record of 10-13.
