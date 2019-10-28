DURAND — Welcome to the playoffs, Durand.
The Railroaders were one of five area teams to qualify for the MHSAA postseason Sunday after winning an unprecedented coin flip with Imlay City to determine the final 5-4 qualifier.
Both the Railroaders (5-4) and Spartans (5-4) had identical playoff point totals. Two tiebreaker rules — head-to-head competition (the teams did not face each other) and opponent’s winning percentage — (both were .457) — forced the matter to be decided by coin toss.
Durand found out the outcome Sunday morning shortly after 8 a.m., but heard the official news Sunday night in the Durand High School cafeteria as players, coaches, family members and friends gathered for pizza, pop, cake and celebration.
“For the first time ever, a coin flip was used to determine the final 5-4 qualifier to the playoffs,” the MHSAA tweeted on Sunday. “The coin landed on heads … welcome to the playoffs, Durand.”
Coach Rick Winbigler said it was a tremendous day.
“Awesome is what it has been,” Winbigler said. “Qualifying for the playoffs with the coin flip — it’s a tough break for Imlay City and I feel bad for them. We got in and we worked hard and we feel that we’ve earned it. I’ve been saying all year long that we’re a playoff team and we’re very excited to play Montrose again.”
Durand will travel to Montrose for a Division 6 pre-district playoff game this week. Montrose (8-1) beat the Railroaders 42-14 Oct. 11.
“I’m so proud of my team,” Durand’s Jacob Lockhart said. “I’m excited to get after it this weekend against Montrose. We didn’t have the best showing against them because we were down some people — we were missing three key starters. And the game didn’t go too well for us.”
A total of 320 teams in the state earned spots for the playoffs — 256 in Divisions 1-8 for 11-man football teams and another 64 for eight-player football teams, which is split into Divisions 1 and 2. The first-round pre-district playoff matchups begin Friday or Saturday, with the date to be confirmed today by schools throughout the state.
In Division 7, District 2, Laingsburg (6-3) will travel to New Lothrop (9-0) and Byron (6-3) will visit Beaverton (9-0). In 8-man Division 1, Morrice (8-1) will begin its state title defense by hosting New Haven Merritt Academy (8-1).
Perry (5-4) was also on the bubble and had hoped to get in with some help and luck. However, the Ramblers did not qualify.
Kyle Winslow — whose father, Scott Winslow, is an assistant coach at Durand, said he learned a flip would determine his team’s fate before it happened.
“It was really nerve-wracking,” Kyle Winslow said. “I found out about it before anyone else because of my dad. But I had heard about it probably Saturday afternoon. I was just told to keep a secret on the down low. I was just thinking, I can’t let it get to me and just hope for the best.”
Durand senior lineman Evan Egan — who has committed to play at Eastern Michigan — said the playoffs are a dream come true.
“We didn’t get in my freshman year, when we were 5-4, but we got in now at 5-4,” Egan said. “No matter the outcome and no matter how we got in, we made this town proud and now we’ve just got to go out there and perform on Friday.”
Durand made the playoffs for the first time since 2009, when it beat Laingsburg 34-14 in pre-districts before falling to a Chris Robinson-led Ovid-Elsie team.
In the nine seasons that followed, Durand had a winning record just once — in 2016 when it also went 5-4 — and had three 0-9 campaigns.
“It’s been a dream for my class of seniors — we’ve been talking about this since our sixth, seventh, eighth-grade years,” said Jacob Mills, a senior cornerback/running back. “We always thought our senior year would be the difference. Well now, it’s all a dream come true.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.