CHESANING — A year after becoming an assistant football coach at Chesaning, Matt Walter is the school’s new varsity head coach.
Walter — who worked as a linebackers/running backs coach last season and has 13 years of high school football coaching experience — succeeds John Mimranek, who was Chesaning’s head coach from 2016-2021.
“What a great opportunity at a great school with great facilities,” Walter said when contacted by The Argus-Press on Tuesday. “I got to know the kids. The atmosphere and the tradition, we want to change that. That’s our goal. We want to start a foundation and build from there — all the way from the top to the bottom.”
Mimranek stepped down following last fall’s 4-5 campaign. Mimranek went 18-35 in six seaons.
Walter said he believes in a strong running game.
“We’re going to play physical and we’re going to play fast,” Walter said. “We’re going to try and run to set the pass up.”
Walter, a physical education teacher at Chesaning Middle School and a Chesaning resident, served as the head coach of Hancock High School in the Upper Peninsula from 2012 to 2015. The Bulldogs’ best seasons in that time span were 3-6 campaigns in 2012 and 2013. Walter coached for seven years total at Hancock.
He then moved on as a defensive coach for five seasons at Mayville High School before coming to Chesaning.
His first varsity coaching experience came as a one-year assistant at Carson City-Crystal.
Walter grew up in Ionia and is a 2003 graduate of Ionia High School. He played tight end and defensive end/tackle for the Bulldogs. He attended Olivet College, where he played tight end.
