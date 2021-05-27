BATH — The Laingsburg boys track and field team finished second to Pewamo-Westphalia during Wednesday’s Central Michigan Athletic Conference Championships.
P-W scored 145 points, while Laingsburg had 110.
Saranac finished third (100 1/2) and Dansville was fourth (67).
Winning individual league titles for Laingsburg were Zach Hawes (400-meter dash, 51.56 seconds) and Lucas Woodruff (800 run, 2:04.94).
Laingsburg won three relays: the 400 in 46.23 seconds (Cam Salas, Hawes, Jack Borgman, Woodruff); the 800 in 1:36.38 (Salas, Alex Brown, Borgman, Woodruff); and the 1,600 in 3:36.80 (Woodruff, Caleb Clark, Hawes, Tyler Henne).
Borgman tied for second in the pole vault at 12 feet.
Teel, Orweller GLAC champs
OLIVET — Perry’s Rease Teel won Greater Lansing Activites Conference crowns in the 100-meter dash (11.36 seconds) and 200 dash (23.66 seconds) Wednesday at the GLAC Championships.
Teammate Jacob Orweller placed first in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.68 seconds). The Ramblers finished fourth as a team with 66 points. Olivet was first with 210 points, followed by Lakewood (108) and Leslie (98).
Orweller finished second in the 300 hurdles (42.33) and second in the pole vault (12-6).
Orweller, Troy Barber, Nicholas Barber and Teel were second in the 400 relay (45.73).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Graham, Baynes first for Wolfpack
BATH — Grace Graham and Shaily Baynes of Laingsburg both captured individual Central Michigan Athletic Conference titles Wednesday.
Graham won the high jump, clearing 4-11. Teammate Hailey Bila cleared the same height, but was second on the tiebreaker. Baynes won the pole vault at 10-6.
Laingsburg also won the 400 relay with Ashley Bila, Hailey Bila, Grace Borgman and Emma Kribs (52.16).
The Wolfpack placed third in the team standings with 96 points. Pewamo-Westphalia was first (177 1/2) and Fowler was second (120).
Lewis GLAC long jump champ
OLIVET — Perry’s Hailey Lewis captured the Greater Lansing Activities Conference long jump championship by leaping 17-4 1/2 Wednesday.
The effort was a season-best distance for Lewis, who also placed second in the 200-meter dash (27.58 seconds).
Perry finished tied for second in the GLAC meet with Stockbridge as both teams scored 73 points. The Ramblers finished third in the overall final standings.
Olivet scored 198 points Wednesday for first-place honors.
The Ramblers got additional second-place finishes from Sydney Rose (shot put, 32-7), Kallei Brown (pole vault, 8-6) and Anna Nixon (long jump, 16-3).
Perry placed second in the 1,600 relay with Brown, Emma Cochrane, Jadyn Johnson and Grace O’Neill (4:30.30).
