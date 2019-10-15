Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.