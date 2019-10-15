MIDLAND — Chesaning’s boys tennis team is headed back to the state finals for the sixth straight year after qualifying Friday during the Division 4 regional at the Midland Tennis Center.
The Indians had three flight champions in doubles play, with the teams of Nolan Meder and Jack Skaryd (No. 1 doubles); Trent Lalone and Evan List (No. 3); and Spencer Tepati and Andrew Woodcok (No. 4).
Chesaning’s Kyle Rolfe, who was a regional runner-up in 2018, made it to the No. 2 singles semifinals before being ousted by Saginaw Nouvel’s Brady Collins, 6-0, 6-3.
The Division 4 state finals are Friday and Saturday at Hope College.
SOCCER
Lansing Catholic 8, Durand 0
WILLIAMSTON — Durand fell to Lansing Catholic 8-0 Monday night in a Division 3 district semifinal.
No details on the game were reported.
Lansing Catholic advanced to Thursday’s district championship, where it faces Williamston.
