LAKE ODESSA — Lake Odessa Lakewood won three of the four singles flights and all four doubles matches to turn back Ovid-Elsie Thursday.
Skyler Brown picked up Ovid-Elsie’s only win at No. 4 singles. He beat Andrew Scheil, 6-0, 6-2.
Ovid-Elsie fell to 1-6 on the season. The team is back in action today at the Marauder Quad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.