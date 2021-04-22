Corunna’s Ellie Toney was named second-team All-State in Division 2 Wednesday by the Associated Press.
Toney, a junior, was All-State for a second straight season after earning honorable mention as a sophomore. She led the Shiawassee County-area in scoring at 21.6 points per game and was second in rebounding (10.7). She added 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks. She ended the season 55 points shy of 1,000 for her career.
She became the first Corunna player to make the AP first or second team since Payton Birchmeier in 2014.
Teammate Sydnie Gillett was an honorable mention pick.
Detroit Edison’s Damiya Hagemann, a Michigan State signee, was named The Associated Press Division 2 Player of the Year. She averaged 17.4 points, 9.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
AP Division 3 All-State
Player of the Year
Damiya Hagemann, Detroit Edison, Sr.
First-Team All-State
Damiya Hagemann, Detroit Edison, Sr.
Ruby Whitehorn, Detroit Edison, Jr.
Taylor Walton, Harper Woods Chandler Park, Sr.
Abbey Kimball, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Jr.
AJ Ediger, Hamilton, Sr.
Ashley Bower, Portland, Jr.
Lexi Boyke, Frankenmuth, So.
Macey Fegan, Standish-Sterling, So.
Adelyn Moore, Caro, So.
Nicole Kamin, Escanaba, Sr.
Coach of the Year
Jason Haid, Portland.
Second-Team All-State
Molly Anderson, Cadillac; Jaidyn Elam, Detroit Country Day; Ellie Toney, Corunna; Faith Carson, Buchanan; Kali Heivilin, Three Rivers; Jaylee Long, Newaygo; Gwen Rogozinski, Stockbridge; Kayla Giroux, Flat Rock.
Coach of the Year
Jerica Williams, Detroit Country Day.
Honorable Mention
Emaia O’Brien, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Claire Erickson, Sault Ste. Marie; Braquelle Osborne, Montague; Emma Arico, Detroit Country Day; Abbey Lodato, Clawson; Hailey Baumann, Wixom St. Catherine; Nydia Shumate, Madison Heights Lamphere; Sydney Vis, Grand Rapids South Christian; Hannah Schroeder, Allendale; Cadence Dykstra, Grand Rapids West Catholic; Liv Brunink, Grand Rapids Christian; Maddie Smith, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Brook Simpson, Belding; Stephanie Ainsworth, Wayland; Emma Witte, Grand Rapids Christian; Katie Tate, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Parrish Hudson, Wayland; Hillary Griffin, Parma Western; Isabel Lindo, Williamston; Alyna Lewis, Parma Western; Hannah Vallier, Vicksburg; Alyssa Leister, Alma; Katelyn Baney, Paw Paw; Lauren Vanderstelt, Plainwell, Ellen Bretzke, Benzie Central; Zoey Persails, Frankenmuth; Abi Tarrant, Bay City John Glenn; Carly McCrum, Bay City John Glenn; Elle Adrian, Standish-Sterling; Brenna Bartlett, Standish-Sterling; Bailey Taylor, Clare; Mya Hiram, Onsted; Lainey Garbarz, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard; Mary Lengemann, Imlay City; Christina Bohm, St. Clair; Khloe Austin, Marine City; Kayla Ross, Onsted; Kara Stutzman, Blissfield; Anna Richards, Lansing Catholic; Brynn Reams, Ionia; Sydnie Gillett, Corunna; Ava Guilford, Portland; Aiyanna Tanksley, Detroit Cody, Ava Scanlon, Grand Ledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.