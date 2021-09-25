NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop suffered its first-ever Mid-Michigan Activities Conference loss Friday as the Hornets fell 35-14 to Montrose.
The Hornets, coming off an 11-0 state title season, had logged 23 straight MMAC victories since the league’s inception in 2018. New Lothrop’s last league loss of any kind came Oct. 2, 2009, a 36-28 setback to Genesee in the Genesee Area Conference ‘B’ Division.
For New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas, it was also the first loss to his former coach, Montrose’s Dennis Reinhart, in the last five meetings.
“Not to take anything away from them, they did a real nice job defensively,” Galvas said. “I thought we actually did some real good things defensively too. But we gave up a couple of big plays in the second half. First half defensively we played really, really well but we had a couple of touchdowns called back.”
The Hornets fell to 3-1 in the MMAC and 3-2 overall. Montrose, which lost to Ovid-Elsie earlier this season, improved to 3-1 in league play and 4-1 overall.
“This is what football is all about, high school kids going at it,” Reinhart said. “Great rivalry and this is what it’s about … We finally beat them. I mean, they had beat us five straight and the last four probably even haven’t been a game.”
New Lothrop quarterback Jack Kulhanek completed 12 of 29 passes for 101 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kulhanek completed TD passes of 60 and 12 yards to Cannan Cromwell, who finished with five catches for 46 yards.
Kulhanek’s 60-yard bomb to Cromwell put the Hornets up 6-0 with 1:03 left in the first quarter. New Lothrop missed the extra point kick and the Rams would take a 14-6 lead into the second half.
Montrose quarterback Monte Missentzis rushed for 124 yards and one TD on 29 carries. Missentzis also completed 8 of 14 passes for 153 yards and two TDs.
Johnny Mahl had two interceptions for the Rams, including a 46-yard interception return for touchdown late in the second quarter.
Montrose led in total yards, 303 to 268, but took advantage of three New Lothrop turnovers. The Rams had just one.
Eleven penalties also hurt New Lothrop — two of which took touchdowns off the board. Trailing 14-6 and with 3:39 left in the first half, Rafael Woods’ apparent 46-yard touchdown run was called back due to holding. New Lothrop then reached the Montrose 5 in the waning seconds of the half, but Kulhanek’s apparent 5-yard TD run was called back due to a penalty.
“Hats off to Montrose — they came in with a great game plan and executed well,” Galvas said.
Woods led the New Lothrop rushing attack with 70 yards on six carries. Kulhanek rushed for 60 yards on 18 carries.
Woods added three grabs for 17 yards while Garret Mangino had two catches for 15.
Mangino had 13 tackles for the Hornets while Jaden Curry had 12 stops.
