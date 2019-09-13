CORUNNA — A balanced attack helped Corunna stay perfect in Flint Metro League action Thursday as the Cavaliers swept Clio 25-18, 25-16, 25-12.
Elizabeth Norris had nine kills, while Ellie Toney had eight kills and Neele’ge’ Sims had seven. Josalyn Stratton contributed three aces and joined Sims with one block. Hannah Hollister and Toney each had seven digs, while Norris quarterbacked the offense with 20 assists.
Corunna improved to 8-2-1 overall and 3-0 in the Flint Metro.
CORUNNA def. CLIO
25-18, 25-16, 25-12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Corunna — Elizabeth Norris 9, Ellie Toney 8, Neele’ge’ Sims 7.
Assists: Corunna — Norris 20.
Blocks: Corunna — Rosalyn Stratton 1, Sims 1.
Digs: Corunna — Hannah Hollister 7, Toney 7.
Aces: Corunna — Stratton 3.
Records: Corunna 8-2-1, 3-0 Flint Metro.
