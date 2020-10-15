NEW LOTHROP — Carley Martin had 15 kills, 27 digs and three aces to lead New Lothrop past Ovid-Elsie Tuesday, 23-25, 25-22, 30-32, 25-20, 15-11.
Madison Wendling had 14 kills, 11 digs and three aces for the Hornets, 3-1 in the MMAC and 9-8 overall. Avery Krupp had 13 kills, 16 digs and five aces. Taylor Moore added 41 assists with 28 digs and six aces.
The New Lothrop defense featured Grace Osborn, with 30 digs.
Garske, Maide
Durand’s top hitters
BYRON — Jade Garske and Emma Maide each had seven kills for Durand in Tuesday’s loss to Byron.
Byron won 25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19 on Senior Night.
Alivia Gilson and Avery Gilson each had 21 digs and three aces for the Railroaders. Alicia Wright added 16 digs, while Goldyn Graham had 13 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.