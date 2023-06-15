PERRY — In March 2022, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced that it would be adding wheelchair events to track and field tournament competition for the first time in 2023.
On June 3, at Kent City, Perry junior Alec Chapman entered the association’s record books as the first-ever Division 3 state champion in adaptive shot put with a heave of 3-feet, 8 1/4 inches. He was also runner-up in the 100-meter race, finishing behind Jake Juip of Grosse Pointe Woods University of Liggett.
Chapman’s championship was by default — he was the only competitor to try the event, and one of two in the 100-meter race — but that by no means diminishes the significance of his accomplishment.
Chapman was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at 7 years old.
A relatively rare genetic disease, which affects around 50,000 people at a time in the U.S., according to the National Institute of Health, Duchenne is a wasting disorder affecting the muscles, which weaken progressively over time.
Typically, lower-body muscles are the first affected, with most patients being unable to walk by age 12.
According to his mother, Jessica Davis, Chapman has not yet become permanently wheelchair-bound, but he “struggles walking far distances.”
Presently, there is no cure for Duchenne. With time, the disease eventually inhibits the respiratory and cardiac muscles.
Treatment is primarily therapeutic, revolving around symptom management.
Physical therapy to maintain muscle strength, flexibility and function is essential, but Chapman’s participation in track and field has given him more than just a structured environment in which to work out.
Track has been tremendously helpful in allowing Chapman to work through what Davis describes as “moments of sadness when watching other kids do what he can’t do.”
Perry track coach Steve Bentley has noticed tremendous psychological improvement over the course of Chapman’s involvement with the sport, which has radiated out to all facets of school life.
“I have Alec in my U.S. History class and his academics completely picked up during track in all classes,” Bentley said. “Being part of a team had a huge impact on his confidence. He wanted to be coached and came to every practice. He shared with me that he didn’t want to go to school last year … and since track, he never misses a day!”
Bentley’s experience coaching Chapman has made him an even bigger enthusiast for inclusive athletics than he was previously.
He is hopeful that the MHSAA will continue to support the adaptive program going forward.
“The adaptive events are on a 2-year pilot program from the MHSAA and they are trying to decide if they will keep it or not, so I am actively promoting it,” Bentley said. “Joining track this year was life-changing for Alec and other disabled athletes from around the state, and I am currently in direct contact with the MHSAA on keeping these events.”
Chapman’s presence on the team has benefited all concerned.
“He made our whole team better and is one of the most beloved members,” Bentley said. “The whole school rallied behind him. … Sometimes things are so much bigger than track, and Alec’s story is one of my all-time favorite coaching moments in 28 years.”
Other teams and spectators have been nothing but supportive.
“My favorite moment this year,” said Bentley, “was probably at the St. Louis Invitational. Their AD (athletic director) was awesome and really hyped up Alec’s 100-meter race over the public address system. The whole crowd was on its feet chanting ‘Go Alec!’ and his smile that day was something I will never forget. All the other teams’ coaches and kids were congratulating him. He was a rock star. He immediately asked me after the race, ‘Did I get my PR?’ and this was the turning point in his season and I believe his life.”
Chapman’s race against Juip at the state finals was another highlight. It was the first time he had gone head-to-head with another athlete all year.
“I was excited he was competing against someone besides his time,” said Davis. “My proudest moment was after the 100-meter (when) they both congratulated each other.”
Bentley gaged the cheers for Chapman and Juip to be the day’s loudest.
Chapman’s track participation is made possible by his strong support system. Unable to easily ride in the team bus, his mother and stepfather have driven him to “nearly every one” of the team’s meets this year.
“They deserve a lot of credit for Alec’s success this year,” Bentley said.
For his part, Chapman says his favorite part of the whole experience has been “being part of a team.”
He appreciates the help his teammates, especially have given him as he has worked to improve his performance, especially “Ricky, Ethan, Gabe with shot put and Josh helping me get to my 100-meter race.”
Chapman has every intention of competing again next year.
“I’m working on my strength to get faster and to be able to throw shot put as far as I (can),” he said. “My goals are to be a lot faster in the wheelchair race and … (to) throw shot put farther at every meet.
“All the hard work was worth it, and I will continue to practice in hopes to compete next year.”
One thing that would help Chapman improve his race times — he posted a 1:19.6 in the 100 meters at the state finals — would be a special racing wheelchair.
Unfortunately, these are quite expensive.
Even at the low end, they tend to run in the $4,000 range, in part because they need to be custom-fitted to each athlete and tuned to their particular needs.
Coach Bentley says he plans to apply for a “Christopher Reeve Grant” to help secure funding to purchase such a chair for Chapman.
