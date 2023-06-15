alecchapman

Alec Chapman, right, a member of the Perry High School track and field team, is pictured with Jake Juip of Grosse Pointe Woods University of Liggett. Juip won the Division 3 state title in the 100-meter wheelchair race with Chapman placing second. Chapman was the state champion in the adaptive shot put event for wheelchair athletes. His toss covered 3 feet, 8 1/4 inches.

 Courtesy Photo

PERRY — In March 2022, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced that it would be adding wheelchair events to track and field tournament competition for the first time in 2023.

On June 3, at Kent City, Perry junior Alec Chapman entered the association’s record books as the first-ever Division 3 state champion in adaptive shot put with a heave of 3-feet, 8 1/4 inches. He was also runner-up in the 100-meter race, finishing behind Jake Juip of Grosse Pointe Woods University of Liggett.

