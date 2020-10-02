ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie won on the ground Friday, beating Chesaning for the 11th straight time 34-20.
The Marauders (2-1, 2-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) sported a pair of 100-yard rushers — sophomore Logan Thompson ran for 116 yards and three TDs and junior Eddy Evans ran for 113 yards and one TD. Ovid-Elsie, running between the tackles for most of the night, rushed 54 times for 261 yards and led in time of possession, 33:43 to 13:37.
Chesaning (1-2, 1-2) stopped O-E twice inside the Indian 20 in the first quarter and led 7-0 when senior defensive back Matt Warby scooped up a fumble by Marauder quarterback Dylan Carman and raced 79 yards the other way. Chesaning’s defensive tackle Brenden Quackenbush caused the fumble, jarring the ball loose from Carman’s grasp.
“I really think, that first turnover and Chesaning’s scoop for a touchdown, really made us realize how we needed to come out and fire off the line,” Thompson said. “We were getting good blocks and we were running hard. Everyone just needed to hit and we executed.”
Ovid-Elsie — which possessed the ball for the entire first quarter with the exception of one Chesaning play — regrouped and took a 14-7 halftime lead despite two turnovers. Thompson scored both first-half TDs for the Marauders, darting eight yards with 4:01 left in the first quarter and scooting three yards in the second quarter.
Thompson said running up the middle is what Ovid-Elsie does best.
“We work on it a lot and that’s what Ovid-Elsie football is,” Thompson said. “And we did a great job of it tonight.”
Ovid-Elsie head coach Travis Long said he has a strong 1-2 running punch in Thompson and Evans, but added that Chesaning thwarted O-E’s running game for much of the first half.
“We blocked well, but I give credit to (Chesaning coach) John Mimranek,” Long said. “He had his defense (ready) and we weren’t as successful as I thought we’d be, but we made some adjustments at halftime in our blocking scheme and the guys adjusted well.”
Mimranek said Chesaning’s defense played outstanding in the first half — not only holding off two or three Ovid-Elsie scoring opportunities, but scoring a touchdown defensively.
“The defense did a good job with some big plays early on as well as forcing some turnovers,” Mimranek said. “They kept us in the game while our offense was struggling. We need to find a way to put some points on the board and it just took us too long to get anything figured out there.”
Ovid-Elsie stretched the lead to 27-7 with two more scores in the third quarter. Jacob Schaub caught a 20-yard pass from Carman in the left flat and Thompson ran in his third TD, also from 20 yards out.
In the fourth quarter, Chesaning’s quarterback Alex Thiel bolted 97 yards on a keeper down the right sidelines. Thiel also completed a 58-yard scoring pass to Dave Smith with 1:33 left.
Ovid-Elsie added a fourth-quarter TD of its own as Evans ran it in from a yard out.
The Marauders led in first downs (20-3) and in total yardage (312-173). Ovid-Elsie ran twice as many plays, 62 to 31.
Carman completed 4 of 7 passes for 51 yards, one TD and one interception. His favorite target was Schaub, who hauled in three catches for 29 yards. Cal Byrnes had one catch for 22 yards.
Byrnes also rushed 37 yards on six carries. Thiel was Chesaning’s leading ground gainer with 97 yards on 10 carries.
Nick Fowler, Chesaning’s starting quarterback had 16 yards rushing before being injured in the first half. It was a costly loss for Chesaning, who also lost Quackenbush to a leg injury.
Smith had two catches for 63 yards and a TD for the Indians.
Landon Stoneman led the Marauders’ defense with nine tackles. Kevin Ley had eight tackles.
