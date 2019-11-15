The hype is nearly over and it’s time for New Lothrop and Pewamo-Westphalia to play a football game tonight at 7 p.m. at New Lothrop.
It’s a classic battle of the unbeatens — a regional final between 11-0 and No. 1-ranked New Lothrop and 11-0 and No. 2-ranked PW.
Adding more flavor to this playoff tilt is that it features the Division 7 state champions the past three seasons — New Lothrop last year and P-W in 2017 and 2016. Adding even more interest is the fact the Hornets ended the Pirates season last year in the regional finals at Chesaning, 26-14.
It’s a collision that each team has anticipated since the season started, according to New Lothrop senior cornerback/wide receiver Jake Graves.
“It’s the matchup we’ve been waiting for — we knew it was coming,” Graves said. “We’ve done everything to get everything else out of the way. Now, it’s finally here.”
Both teams have dominated their opponents in 2019. P-W has only allowed 21 points all season (1.9 per game) while averaging 42.7 points on offense. New Lothrop has similar numbers, allowing 74 points (6.7 per game) and averaging 42 points per game.
Both teams won in routs last week. New Lothrop, scored on its first snap with quarterback Avery Moore’s 80-yard TD run, pummeled No. 8 Beaverton 42-7. P-W, giving up only 65 yards in total offense, ransacked Kent City 41-0 for its seventh shutout of the season.
So now, the talk is over and it’s time for all-out war on the football field.
At least that’s how New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas sees the game.
“It’ll come down to making plays,” Galvas said. “They are going to try to limit our big plays, so it might be one of those things where we have to put some sustained drives together and eat some clock and get some points.”
P-W’s offense is led by quarterback Ethan Thelen, who passed for 764 yards and 13 TDs in the regular season. The Pirates’ rushing attack is led by sophomore Tanner Wirth, who rushed for 992 yards in the regular season while scoring 19 TDs.
The Pirates have been so dominant defensively that only three opponents have scored against them and not many at that. After shutting out the No. 1-ranked Division 8 team in Reading, 14-0, to start the season, P-W then blanked Saranac (40-0), Bath (62-0) and Middleton Fulton (56-0). Laingsburg scored six points on P-W during a 49-6 defeat. Livonia Clarenceville scored eight points while Fowler scored seven.
Galvas said what impresses him about P-W is its discipline and its technique.
“They are just so solid technique wise,” Galvas said. “They are so well coached that everybody does their job. You know what I mean? They’re just always in the right spot at the right time.”
Moore has been the offensive catalyst this season for the Hornets. The quarterback has passed for 1,251 yards and 22 touchdowns. The 6-3, 207-pounder has also rushed for 773 yards and 15 TDs.
Moore, who led New Lothrop to a state title last fall, is headed to play football at Grand Valley State University next season. But he and the rest of the Hornets are hoping to make it two straight state crowns. Standing in the way is P-W.
Moore was asked what it will take to win tonight.
“It’s going to come down to who wants it more,” Moore said. “Who has the mentality to win? We’ve both been in the situation where the other could end the other’s season — the past couple of years.”
New Lothrop has several other weapons on offense. Among them are Will Muron, a running back who has scampered for 549 yards and nine TDs and also caught 21 passes for another 418 yards and seven scores. Julius Garza has run for 352 and caught 15 receptions for 325 and nine TDs. Jake Graves has 21 catches for 282 yards and has led the way defensively with five interceptions at cornerback.
Zach Savage, New Lothrop’s left tackle on the offensive line, said that blocking and tackling will determine the winner.
“We’ve anticipated this game for a while — I mean it’s definitely something we’ve been looking forward to all year and this week we’ve just been putting in all the work we can, getting everything out of the way, making sure that we’re as mentally prepared as possible.”
Savage said that the team practiced indoors on Wednesday afternoon, at Dort Federal Arena in Flint.
“It was like carpet was laid down inside the Firebirds Arena,” Savage said.
Thursday it was practice outdoors. A few Hornets were playfully throwing snowballs at each other as they made their way to the practice field. The field, for the most part, was cleared of snow but several patches of snow remained entrenched on the surface. Near the end zones were snow piles, a reminder that conditions will not be ideal tonight.
“We just have to do what we can with the weather,” Savage said of the cold and field conditions. “Basically it’s good. I feel it won’t affect our play.”
Galvas agreed.
“I consider our field is in good shape,” Galvas said. “We’ve got it (the snow) all blown off — it’s looking good. It is, I believe, the best natural grass field in the area. So it will set up nicely for us. It’s basically, for us, like playing on turf. I don’t consider the field conditions to be that big of an issue for us.”
